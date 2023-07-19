ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ashes 2023, 4th Test

The 4th Test of the Ashes 2023 will see England (ENG) square off against Australia (AUS) at the Old Trafford Ground in Manchester on Wednesday, July 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Thanks to the efforts of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, England made a comeback in the last match. They would look forward to winning the 4th Test and level the series.

Australia will give it their all to win the match but England are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ENG vs AUS Match Details

The 4th Test match of the Ashes 2023 will be played from July 19 at the Old Trafford Ground in Manchester. The game is set to take place at 4:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs AUS, 4th Test

Date and Time: 19th - 23rd July 2023, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford Ground, Manchester

Pitch Report

The last Test match played on this pitch was back in August 2022 between South Africa and England, where the hosts won the match with an innings and 85 runs. The pacers played a crucial role in that match as they picked up 25 out of 29 wickets.

ENG vs AUS Form Guide

ENG - L L W

AUS - W W L

ENG vs AUS Probable Playing XI

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mark Wood.

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates.

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Carey

A Carey is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Bairstow is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Smith

S Smith and J Root are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. T Head played exceptionally well in the last series so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Stokes

M Marsh and B Stokes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Woakes is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Wood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Cummins and M Wood. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Broad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ENG vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Marsh

M Marsh will bat in the top order and also a few overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match after earning 228 points in the last match.

M Wood

Since the pitch is good for pacers, you can make M Wood the captain of the grand league teams as he made a terrific comeback in the last match. He earned 206 points in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for ENG vs AUS, 4th Test

S Smith

M Marsh

M Wood

B Stokes

P Cummins

England vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least five pacers, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

England vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Carey.

Batters: J Root, T Head, S Smith.

All-rounders: B Stokes, M Marsh, C Woakes.

Bowlers: P Cummins, M Wood, M Starc, S Broad.

England vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Bairstow.

Batters: J Root, M Labuschagne, S Smith.

All-rounders: B Stokes, C Woakes.

Bowlers: P Cummins, M Wood, M Starc, S Broad, J Hazlewood.