ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ashes 2023, 2nd Test

England (ENG) will be taking on Australia in the second Test of the Ashes 2023 at the iconic Lord's in London on Wednesday, June 28. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

After a thrilling contest in the first Test, the two teams move to the Mecca of cricket. Australia managed to hold their nerves in a crunch situation and won the first Test.

They now lead the five-match series 1-0 and will be coming into the match with a lot of confidence under their belt. But England will be eager to make a comeback and of course, they will be ruthless in their approach.

So, the stage is set for a cracking contest as two of the oldest rivals of the cricketing world take on each other.

ENG vs AUS Match Details

The second Test of the Ashes 2023 will be played on June 28 at the Lord's in London. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ENG vs AUS, 2nd Test, The Ashes 2023

Date and Time: June 28, 2023, Wednesday; 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: The Lord's, London

ENG vs AUS, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lord's has generally been a balanced one. There has always been something for both the batters and the bowlers. However, we have seen the English players talking about having a little more 'spice' on the track. Hence, the wicket might favour the seamers, especially on the first two days of the match.

ENG vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

ENG Team/Injury News

Moeen Ali is not a part of the playing XI for this match

ENG Probable Playing XI (Announced)

Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson, and Stuart Broad.

AUS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

AUS Probable Playing XI

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, and Josh Hazlewood.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow has not looked the best after his return from the injury. Hence, he will be looking to go big and contribute for his team. He might be a risky but rewarding choice for this match.

Batter - Steve Smith

Steve Smith failed to deliver as per expectations in the first Test. He will be looking to bounce back strong and the fact that he has an average of 54.43 and a highest score of 215 at Lord's suggests that Smith might come up with his A-game. He will definitely be a crucial pick for the match.

All-rounder - Cameron Green

The Aussie all-rounder looked decent with the bat in the first Test. Cameron Green is also a very useful bowler for his captain with his height and hit the deck length. Therefore Green might be a pretty good choice for the match from the all-rounder section.

Bowler - James Anderson

Despite his experience and the magician that he is, James Anderson failed to deliver in the first Test. But he has a brilliant record at the Lord's and that makes him a great choice for the match. Anderson will be a key player for England if they want to make a comeback in the series.

ENG vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Steve Smith

The choice of Steve Smith might look a bit risky, especially after his performance in the first Test. But Smith likes the Lord's and in a big series like this, he will be eager to perform big sooner rather than later. So, though a risky choice, Smith might be a very rewarding pick for this match.

Joe Root

After his performance in the first match, there is no doubting the fact that Root will be a brilliant choice in this match also. He is in form and that makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for ENG vs AUS, 2nd Test

Steve Smith

Joe Root

Usman Khawaja

James Anderson

Pat Cummins

ENG vs AUS Match Expert Tips

The wicket will be a balanced one and there might be a hint of grass on it. A balanced approach will be good for the match. However, selecting more bowlers from the team that fields first might be a daring but rewarding option.

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Alex Carey

Batters: Steve Smith (c), Usman Khawaja, Joe Root (vc), Ollie Pope

All-rounders: Cameron Green

Bowlers: James Anderson, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Ollie Robinson

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett (vc)

Batters: Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Joe Root, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne (c)

All-rounders: Cameron Green

Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Ollie Robinson

