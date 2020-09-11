ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Sept 11th, 2020

ENG vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a couple of nail-biting finishes in the T20 format, the focus shifts to the ODIs as England and Australia face off in the first of three ODIs at Old Trafford in Manchester.

World champions England have been on a roll this summer with the likes of Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan coming up with match-winning knocks. Unlike their opponents this Friday, the English have already had a taste of ODI action since the restart against a resilient Irish outfit.

However, they are in for a stern test against the Aussies, who are a force to reckon with in this format. Although they had some middle-order woes in the recently-concluded T20I series, the presence of Marnus Labuschagne gives them a much-needed boost.

The last time these two sides faced off in an ODI on English soil was in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019, where England decimated Australia en route to winning the tournament.

With revenge firmly on their minds, Aaron Finch and co will look to start the series on the right note against an English side hell-bent on getting one over their arch-rivals.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood

Australia

Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye

Predicted Playing XI

England

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Tom Banton, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Marsh/Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

Match Details

Match: England vs Australia, 1st ODI

Date: 11th September 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

As seen in the T20I series between England and Pakistan, a decent batting track beckons with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The pacers should get the ball to swing around with a few clouds expected to make an appearance during the game.

However, it should be a good battle to watch between the batsmen and the spinners, who will look to extract turn and bounce off the surface. Both teams will ideally want to chase with the ball likely to skid on nicely under lights.

ENG vs AUS 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs AUS 1st ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Aaron Finch, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Tom Banton, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan, Mark Wood, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid

Captain: Steve Smith, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Starc