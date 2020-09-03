ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (1st T20), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Sept 4th, 2020

The spotlight falls on cricket's oldest rivalry this Friday as arch-rivals England and Australia face-off in the first of three T20Is taking place at the Rose Bowl.

This would be the first taste of competitive cricket action for the Aussies, who have been sweating it out in practice games over the last few weeks.

While they might be short of match fitness, it shouldn't be a problem for England, who have already featured in limited-overs series against Pakistan and Ireland.

With the return of Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer to the T20 set-up, England will field a near-full strength side against a formidable Australian line-up. However, the Aussies are well-equipped with the likes of Glenn Maxwell and David Warner waiting on the wings.

There isn't much to separate the two sides on paper, although England's match preparedness and sharpness in the field could come in handy.

All in all, a thrill-a-minute contest beckons with both sides looking to kick start the limited-overs leg on the right note.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood

Australia

Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye

Predicted Playing XI

England

Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood/Tom Curran

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Daniel Sams/Kane Richardson.

Match Details

Match: England vs Australia, 1st T20I

Date: 4th August 2020, at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ageas Bowl is expected to play similar to the one at Old Trafford with some assistance for the spinners. The batsmen will have a significant say in the proceedings with the ball coming on fairly well.

Changes of pace will be key on this surface with the likes of Mitchell Starc and Jofra Archer expected to get swing upfront with the new ball. Both teams will look to chase on winning the toss with 160-170 being a competitive total.

ENG vs AUS 1st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs AUS 1st T20 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, David Warner, Dawid Malan, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mitchell Starc

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Steve Smith

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, David Warner, Sam Billings, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Ashton Agar, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mitchell Starc

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler