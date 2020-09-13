ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates - Sept 13th, 2020

The second ODI between England and Australia takes place at Old Trafford, with the tourists looking to seal an emphatic series win on Sunday.

The Aussies were in fine form in the first ODI where Josh Hazlewood turned up a virtuoso performance with the new ball. With Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh also finding form with the bat, the Australians look well-equipped ahead of this game.

The visitors have received a massive boost after Steve Smith was cleared to play the second ODI. Despite Smith's arrival, Australia have their hands full against Morgan and co,, who will be itching to preserve their unbeaten record in home series this summer. With the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood slowly getting back to their best, England will be hoping for a series-leveling win on Sunday.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper, although one might fancy an England win given the superior balance in their squad. With the series on the line, one can expect both teams to come out firing on all cylinders in what should be a thrilling encounter.

Squads to choose from:

England

Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Australia

Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye.

Predicted Playing XI:

England

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith/Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

Match Details

Match: England vs Australia, 2nd ODI.

Date: 13th September 2020, at 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pitch Report

Another competitive game is on the cards after batsmen and bowlers of both teams made the most of the conditions in the previous game. Spinners should be key on this surface, with Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa picking up six wickets between them in the first game.

In addition to the turn on offer, the pacers also found some swing with the new-ball that accounted for a few wickets in the first ODI. Nevertheless, the batsmen should be able to play their natural games once they find their feet in the middle.

Either side will look to bowl first as the pitch is not expected to change much during the course of the game.

ENG vs AUS Second ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.

Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Starc.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Aaron Finch, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa.

Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch.