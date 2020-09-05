ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Sept 6th, 2020

The most-awaited international series of the English summer between Australia and England got off to a thrilling start as the home side snatched a win from the claws of defeat on Friday. The Aussies will be looking to exact revenge as they take on England in the second T20 at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Despite being restricted to just 162 and pummelled by Australia openers Aaron Finch and David Warner, England somehow managed to pull things back, courtesy of some clever bowling in the back end of the innings. They will be eyeing a series win at the expense of the Aussies, who did look a bit rusty given that it was their first game in over five months.

Much is expected of their pace bowling duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, who weren't up to the mark in the previous game. They will be crucial to Australia's fortunes against a well-oiled England unit, led by Eoin Morgan. With series and pride on the line, Australia are bound to go all out for the win although they should be in for another stern test with the likes of Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan set to feature yet again.

Either way, another cracking encounter beckons between the two sides, with much at stake at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood

Australia

Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye

Predicted Playing XI

England

Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings/ Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood and Tom Curran

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson.

Match Details

Match: England vs Australia, 2nd T20I

Date: 6th August 2020, at 6:45 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The previous game saw a topsy-turvy encounter dominated by the spinners of both sides. A similar sort of a pitch is expected on Sunday as well, with run-scoring being relatively easier against the hard new ball.

The pitch is expected to slow down as the game progresses, with changes of pace being quite handy in the back of the innings. Both teams will ideally want to bat first, with 160-170 being par at this venue.

ENG vs AUS 2nd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs AUS 2nd T20 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa

Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Eoin Morgan, Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar

Captain: Glenn Maxwell, Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow