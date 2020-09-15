ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction(3rd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates - Sept 16th, 2020

The third and final ODI between England and Australia takes place on Wednesday in what should be a pulsating game at Old Trafford.

The series is evenly poised with both sides winning a game each. While Australia, led by a rampant Josh Hazlewood, beat England in the first game, the hosts returned the favour by pulling off a heist last Sunday.

The Aussies will want to get over the disappointment as soon as possible and might even turn to Steve Smith, who was surprisingly left out for the second ODI.

Although the Aussies have the resources to inflict another loss on Eoin Morgan and co, the English have come up with the goods with unlikely heroes in Sam Billings and Sam Curran popping up with match-defining performances.

While both teams look evenly matched on paper, England will hold the upper head with the team high on confidence after the second ODI. However, Australia can never be written off with some of the world's best players in their ranks.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Australia

Advertisement

Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye.

Predicted Playing XI

England

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (WK), Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran.

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey/Josh Phillipe, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins/Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

Match Details

Match: England vs Australia, 3rd ODI.

Date: 16th September 2020, at 5:30 PM IST.

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford is a very competitive one with an even contest between bat and ball on the cards. With the pitch being a tad on the slower side, the batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before taking the attack to the bowlers.

Also, they will have to be wary of the pacers early on with swing expected to play a part in this game. Both teams will look to bat first on winning the toss with 250 being par on this surface

ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa and Jofra Archer

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Joe Root