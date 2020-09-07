ENG vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd T20), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Sept 8th, 2020

The third and final T20I between Australia and England takes place on Tuesday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

England have already clinched the series courtesy of some stellar bowling performances. Despite fielding a strong side in both their games so far, Australia have failed to seize the opportunities presented to them by the Englishmen on a few occasions.

They will be looking to salvage some pride with a win on Tuesday, with Jos Buttler's absence helping their cause. But such is England's depth that they can call up the likes of Tom Banton and Sam Billings to do their bidding.

All in all, both teams look evenly matched on paper with nothing much to separate the two sides. With both teams looking to end the T20I leg on a high, we should be in for another nail-biting finish at the Rose Bowl.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood

Australia

Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Kane Richardson and Andrew Tye

Predicted Playing XI

England

Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan/Joe Denly, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood and Sam Curran

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey/ Josh Philippe (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson/Andrew Tye.

Match Details

Match: England vs Australia, 3rd T20I

Date: 8th August 2020, at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides yet again with something in it for both the pacers and spinners. The likes of Ashton Agar and Adil Rashid have done exceedingly well at the Rose Bowl, with turn and bounce on offer.

Batting is relatively easy against the hard new ball in the powerplay overs, which is where Australia lagged in the previous game. With a similar pitch expected on Tuesday as well, both sides will look to bat first with 160 being a decent total.

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs AUS 3rd T20 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, David Warner, Steve Smith, Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Moeen Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Steve Smith, Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan

Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Pat Cummins