ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 20

Match 20 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has England (ENG) taking on Bangladesh (BAN) in the first of two games taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

England started their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a near-perfect performance against defending champions West Indies. Their bowling attack was on song as they skittled the Windies out for just 55 before chasing down the target at a canter. England will look to sustain their momentum going forward, but they face a resourceful Bangladesh side eyeing a return to winning ways in the Super 12 phase. While Shakib Al Hasan has been the star of the show for Bangladesh, the sub-continent side will hope others also step up in this high-octane clash.

ENG vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills

BAN XI

Liton Das/Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed/Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

ENG vs BAN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 27th October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium with help on offer for both the batters and bowlers. The new ball should do a bit, keeping the batters on their toes. They will look to bide their time in the middle before going big, a ploy that may be used more often than not in this T20 World Cup. Back-of-a-length and off-pace deliveries will be crucial towards the backend of the innings, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 150-160 should be par at this venue, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today’s ENG vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow didn't get much of a chance to show why he is one of the better batters of spin in this tournament against West Indies. With Bangladesh's bowling attack comprising of at least two spinners, Bairstow's role of being the enforcer against spinners makes him a good option for your ENG vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Mohammad Naim: Mohammad Naim has been a breath of fresh air for Bangladesh at the top of the order, especially with Liton Das not able to get going alongside him. He is equally comfortable against pace and spin, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this fixture.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali put in a man-of-the-match performance in England's win over West Indies last week. Like the Windies, Bangladesh also have a couple of left-handers in the top order, which may force Morgan's hand into deploying Moeen's off-spin early in the innings. Adding his batting prowess makes him a good pick in your ENG vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team alongside Shakib Al Hasan

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman has gone wicketless in his last two outings in the ICC T20 World Cup. However, he remains Bangladesh's best bet with the ball given his death-bowling skills and his clever variations, which should serve him well in this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan (BAN) - 488 points

Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) - 212 points

Adil Rashid (ENG) - 134 points

Important stats for ENG vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Shakib al Hasan - 118 runs and 11 wickets in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

Mustafizur Rahman - 6 wickets in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 20.67

Tymal Mills - 5 wickets in 6 T20I matches, Economy: 6.35

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Mahmadullah Riyad, Dawid Malan, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Tymal Mills and Adil Rashid

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

ENG vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Mahmadullah Riyad, Dawid Malan, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Liam Livingstone, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Edited by Samya Majumdar

