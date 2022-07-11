ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – July 12th, 2022

England (ENG) and India (IND) will contest the ODI series, starting July 12, as the action moves forward in India's tour of England.

The hosts won the only Test of the tour while India won the T20I series 2-1. The first one-day international will now be played on Tuesday at the Kennington Oval in London.

England last played an ODI series against the Netherlands, which they won in grand fashion (3-0). Jos Buttler will captain the side in the one-day format as well. They will be keen to bounce back after their defeat in the T20I series against India.

India, having won the T20I series, will want to continue to perform well in the ODI series as well. They beat West Indies 3-0 at home in their previous ODI assignment.

India have beaten England in 55 ODIs while the hosts have won 43 times. Rohit and his men will look to keep their dominant run intact.

Ahead of the first ODI between England and India, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20 (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Suryakumar Yadav has presented a strong case for himself in the Indian white-ball side. He has performed well more often than not, making the most of the opportunities given to him so far.

The right-hander was impressive in the final T20I as well, slamming a magnificent hundred. His 55-ball 117 consisted of 14 fours and six sixes at a strike-rate of 212.73.

Suryakumar Yadav has the ability to score all around the wicket, which makes him a dangerous batter to bowl at. He will be eager to replicate his performances in the ODIs as well.

#2 Jos Buttler

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20 (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

It is difficult to look past Jos Buttler for a choice on this list. Although he could not contribute much in the T20I series, he is probably still the most threatening batter in the English white-ball side at present. Buttler scored 248 runs from just two innings in their series against the Netherlands with a best score of an unbeaten 162.

He has been in magnificent form of late, be it in international cricket or the IPL. Buttler will look to lead from the front with the willow as England aim to make a comeback after their loss in the T20I series.

#1 Hardik Pandya

England & India Net Sessions (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Hardik Pandya’s return to full fitness has been a massive boost for India. He brings the perfect balance to the side and has been in great form as well. Right from the IPL, he has continued to perform well throughout the Ireland series and the T20Is here as well.

The all-rounder scored 63 runs from two innings, including a half-century in the first match. Pandya also scalped five wickets in two matches, picking up four of them in the first game.

His all-round performances have been critical for India and he is expected to do well in the one-day series too. Hardik is thus a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

LIVE POLL Q. Suryakumar Yadav to score fifty or more? Yes No 1 votes so far