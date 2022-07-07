ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st T20I match – July 7th, 2022

The limited-overs series between England and India will kick off on July 7 with a T20I at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. It will be the first game of a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by an ODI series consisting of an identical number of games.

England and India faced in a one-off Test match at the Edgbaston in Birmingham earlier this month. A comprehensive performance from the hosts saw them win the game by seven wickets and draw the series level.

Now the action shifts to the shorter formats. With both sides having different squads for the white-ball leg, it promises to be a cracker of a series.

Ahead of the first T20I in Southampton on Thursday, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

Chris Jordan spotted during England & India Net Sessions (Image courtesy: Getty)

Chris Jordan is coming off a very good T20 Blast 2022 for Surrey. Leading the side, he stepped up with both the bat and the ball in the last few games and played a key role to guide his side to the knockout stages of the competition. In their last game of the group stages, Jordan picked up three wickets with the ball. He stepped up with the bat as well, scoring 73 off just 35 balls.

Jordan’s ability to nail yorkers in the death makes him a player to look forward to. He has plenty of experience at the highest level and will look to use it in the limited-overs series against India. He has 80 wickets in 75 T20Is and will look to add a few more to his tally.

Deepak Hooda in action for India (Image Courtesy: NDTV Sports)

Deepak Hooda was part of the Indian side that toured Ireland for a two-match T20I series last month. Hooda was sensational with the bat as he scored 47 in the first game and followed it up with a blistering ton in the second T20I. His innings of 104 came off just 57 balls, comprising nine fours and six maximums.

Hooda carried his rich form forward into the warm-up fixture against Derbyshire, where he scored 59 off just 37 balls. He is looking in great touch with the bat and will be eager to step up and contribute in the T20I series against England.

Jos Buttler spotted during England & India Net Sessions (Image courtesy: Getty)

Jos Buttler has been handed the captaincy of the English white-ball side after Eoin Morgan retired from international cricket. He is currently in a purple patch with the bat in hand.

After finishing as the highest run-getter in IPL 2022, he carried his form forward into the ODI series against the Netherlands, finishing as the highest-run scorer with 248 runs in just two innings.

Buttler went berserk in the first ODI as he blasted the Dutch bowlers to remain unbeaten on 162 off just 70 balls. His knock comprised seven fours and 14 huge sixes. The wicket-keeper batter opens for England in the shortest format and he is a must-pick for your Dream11 side.

