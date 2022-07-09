ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd T20I match – July 9th, 2022

England host India in the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. This will be followed by three ODIs as well to cap off the white-ball leg of the tour.

India won their first T20I in grand fashion as they handed England a thumping 50-run defeat. Batting first, the visitors posted a challenging total of 198 on the board for the loss of eight wickets. In reply, England folded up at 148 in 19.3 overs. India produced a clinical all-round effort to go 1-0 up in the series.

A win here will lead India to a series victory. Hosts England are now in a must-win situation to keep their hopes of winning the series alive. India will be bolstered by the return of some of their senior players as well, which makes it all the more challenging for the hosts.

Ahead of the second T20I between England and India, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

England pacer Chris Jordan has been in magnificent form in T20 cricket in recent times. He picked up 17 wickets in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast for Surrey. Jordan also scored 173 runs and is equally handy with the bat. In their last group stage game, he picked up three wickets and blasted a 35-ball 73.

The right-arm pacer carried his form into the first T20I as well, returning with impressive figures of 2/23 from his four overs. He also remained unbeaten on 26 off 17 deliveries.

Despite a disappointing performance from England overall, Jordan stood out with his all-round effort. The T20I bowling specialist for England is certainly a player to watch out for once again.

#2 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali is a renowned all-rounder who has made an impact more often than not for England in white-ball cricket. The left-handed batter has scored 673 runs in his T20I career and has picked up 35 wickets from 50 matches.

Moeen brings the perfect balance to the squad and is a valuable addition to any team in the shorter format. He impressed with his all-round performance in the first T20I as well, picking up two wickets and scoring a 20-ball 36 at a strike-rate of 180.

His ability to consistently score at a quick pace and chip in with crucial wickets as well makes him a notable contender for the captaincy.

#1 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been in stellar form since IPL 2022. After playing a key role with both the bat and the ball for the Gujarat Titans, he has carried his form forward for the national side as well. Hardik impressed in the two-match series against Ireland and proved his worth once again in the first T20I.

The all-rounder slammed a 33-ball 51 at a strike-rate of 154.55, which included six fours and a six. He then picked up four wickets with the ball to help India post a commanding win and take the series lead. Hardik was also awarded the 'Player of the Match’ for his scintillating all-round performance.

Given his current form and all-round ability to make impactful contributions, Hardik is definitely a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

