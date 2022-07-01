ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 5th Test match – July 1st, 2022

England and India will meet in the fifth and final Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston starting July 1. India lead the series 2-1 and the final game was postponed last year, which will be played on this tour.

Hosts England are riding high on momentum after they trashed New Zealand 3-0 at home in their most recent series. They have come out with a strong approach and have dominated in all the games. England are certainly a tough opposition at the moment to beat, particularly at home.

India, on the other hand, last played a Test series against Sri Lanka at home, which they won 2-0. However, they will be tested under different conditions in this match. The visitors have an opportunity to win a Test series in England for the first time since 2007.

Ahead of the fifth Test, these are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker for India in this series. In the four matches that took place in 2021, he picked up 18 wickets at an average of 20.83 and an economy rate of just 2.48. Bumrah also had the best figures of 5/64 in an innings.

In India’s recent Test series against Sri Lanka at home, Bumrah picked up 10 wickets from two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker and has played a key role in India gaining a 2-1 lead in this series. As the visitors aim for another win, Bumrah is expected to lead the pace attack and is a player to watch out for in this final Test.

#2 Joe Root

Joe Root is in phenomenal form with the willow. The former England skipper ended as the leading run-scorer in their recent triumph against New Zealand at home. He amassed 396 runs from six innings at an impressive average of 99 and a strike rate of 74.15. Root slammed two hundreds and a half-century in the series with a high score of 176.

Interestingly, Root is also the leading run-scorer for England in the series against India with 564 runs from seven innings, averaging 94 with a top score of an unbeaten 180. Root is arguably in his best-ever form with the bat and will be a threat to the Indian bowlers. That said, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 side.

#1 Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is another English batter who has been scoring runs for fun at present. Bairstow finished as the second-highest run-scorer for the hosts against New Zealand. He smashed 394 runs from six innings at an average of 78.80 and a stellar strike rate of 120.12.

His tally of 394 included two hundreds with a best score of 162. Bairstow took the bowlers on and his ability to score runs at a quick pace in this format makes him someone who can take the game away in no time once he gets going.

Bairstow is another batter who the Indians will have to be alert about. He is also a must-pick for your Dream11 side for this fifth and final game of the series.

