ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between England (ENG) and India (IND) will take place at the Kia Oval in London on Tuesday, July 12.

After a pulsating T20I series, England and India will now shift their focus to the 50-over format. Both teams are in a transitional phase with newly-appointed coaches and captains at the helm. While India have looked the better of the two sides over the last week or so, England are a different beast in ODIs. The English have a strong batting unit filled with firepower, but a lot will depend on their relatively weak bowling attack. The Indians will fancy their chances of a win, with the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya in fine form. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons, with both teams eyeing an all-important win on Tuesday.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Matt Parkinson and Reece Topley.

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Match Details

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 12th July 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

The Kia Oval is a high-scoring venue with a good batting pitch likely to be on offer for this game as well. Although there should be some swing available with the new ball, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat nicely. Both teams would prefer to chase under the lights, with anything over 270 being a competitive total at the venue.

Today’s ENG vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler was the star of the show in England's previous ODI series, scoring 248 runs in three matches against the Netherlands. The newly-appointed England captain will look to continue in the same vein against the Indians. While Rishabh Pant is a decent option himself, Buttler's ability in white-ball formats makes him an obvious pick in your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma is one of the best openers in ODI cricket, with his record speaking for itself. He has a brilliant record in English conditions, even starring in India's 2019 World Cup campaign in England. Given his knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order, Rohit is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has become undroppable from the Indian white-ball sides, and for good reason. While his bowling has always been steady in terms of quality, his batting has become more reliable in the last few years. Having scored some runs in the Test and T20Is over the last week or so, Jadeja comes into the series on the back of some good form, making him a good addition to your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Reece Topley: Reece Topley has been decent for England over the last year or so, picking up wickets with the new ball and holding his own in the death overs as well. He knows the conditions as he plays most of his cricket at the Kia Oval as part of Surrey and the Oval Invincibles, making him a handy pick.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root (ENG)

Mohammed Shami (IND)

Virat Kohli (IND)

Important stats for ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root - 6109 runs in 142 ODI innings, Average: 51.34

Reece Topley - 22 wickets in 15 ODI matches, Average: 29.00

Shikhar Dhawan - 6284 runs in 146 ODI innings, Average: 45.54

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Jason Roy, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Reece Topley, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Shikhar Dhawan, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Jonny Bairstow, Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Reece Topley, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah.

