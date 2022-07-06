ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between England (ENG) and India (IND) will take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Thursday, July 7.

After a thrilling Test match, the action now moves to the much-awaited T20I series between India and England. The hosts are the odds-on favorites heading into the series and for good reason. They have a well-balanced side filled with explosive firepower in their batting unit. However, they will have their task cut out against the Indians, who have a decent roster themselves. Although the visitors will be missing some key players for the first game, the Indians will fancy their chances of a win. All in all, a cracking game beckons with both teams looking to land the first blow in the series.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson and Tymal Mills.

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Match Details

ENG vs IND, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 7th July 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The Rose Bowl pitch is expected to be a competitive one with decent help available for both the pacers and spinners. Although the new ball should move around a bit early on, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down a touch and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace will also be key, with the pacers likely to revert to off-pace deliveries in the death overs. Both teams would prefer to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s ENG vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is set to start his stint as white-ball captain amid high expectations. The English opener has been in sensational form in this format, winning the Orange Cap in this year's IPL. He is known for his ability to score big runs and at a fair rate, making him a fine addition to your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma is back after missing the fifth Test due to COVID-19 and would be keen to get some runs under his belt. The Indian captain is one of the best players in this format, with his record speaking for itself. With a heap of experience to fall back on, Rohit is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali is one of the most explosive batters in the world, but has not been used in a top-order role by England. With Eoin Morgan vacating a place in the middle order, Moeen could get a promotion up the order. With Moeen likely to have a say with the ball as well, he can be backed to put in a good performance.

Bowler

Harshal Patel: Harshal Patel has been consistent for India in the T20 format, impressing with his variations in the backend of the innings. Apart from his obvious bowling prowess, Harshal can pack a punch with the bat as well, as seen in India's previous warm-up match. With conditions bound to suit his skill-set, Harshal is a fine pick in your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Jason Roy (ENG)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Important stats for ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler - 2140 runs in 88 T20Is, Average: 34.52

Tymal Mills - 11 wickets in 12 T20Is, ER: 8.14

Rohit Sharma - 3313 runs in 125 T20Is, Average: 32.17

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Tymal Mills.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Matt Parkinson, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel and Tymal Mills.

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Suryakumar Yadav.

