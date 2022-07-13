ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between England (ENG) and India (IND) will take place at Lord's in London on Thursday, July 14.

Team India completely blew the hosts away in the first ODI, skittling them out for 110 and chasing it down in 18.4 overs. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami put in a fine performance with the ball and would love to sustain their form with the series up for grabs. However, England are a formidable force in this format and will be eager to return to winning ways. Although they have a good balance in their side, England would want their bowlers to step up in what is a must-win game for them. All in all, a cracker of a game beckons between the two sides at the iconic Lord's.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran/David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matt Parkinson and Reece Topley.

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli/Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Match Details

ENG vs IND, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 14th July 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at Lord's despite there being ample swing available early on with the new ball. The ball should come onto the bat nicely, allowing the batters to go on the attack from ball one. As the match progresses, the pitch can get a touch slower and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace will be key in the backend of the innings. Chasing will be the preferred choice upon winning the toss, with 270-280 being par at the venue.

Today’s ENG vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has blown hot and cold over the last week or so with the bat. However, he remains an elite white-ball batter who can win games single-handedly in a matter of a few overs. The English captain is a decent player of both pace and spin, making him a good addition to your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has been an integral part of the Indian ODI team, consistently scoring big runs at the top of the order. He has a terrific record in English conditions with eight 50-plus scores in 20 ODIs to his name. With the southpaw showing signs of form in the previous game, he should be one to watch out for today.

All-rounder

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes is one of the best all-rounders in this format and for good reason. He has a decent record as a batter and can back it with his bowling prowess as well. Although he hasn't been in the best of forms of late, Stokes' skill-set and England's reliance on him to deliver with the ball holds him in high regard.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has been in brilliant form in recent weeks, impressing in both the Test and T20 format. He is a threat across all phases of an innings, be it the death or the powerplay. Given his recent form and knack for picking up key wickets, he should be a must-have in your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root (ENG)

Mohammed Shami (IND)

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Important stats for ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Shreyas Iyer - 947 runs in 24 ODI innings, Average: 41.17

Reece Topley - 5-3-22-0 in the previous ODI vs India

Jasprit Bumrah - 7.3-3-19-6 in the previous ODI vs England

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Shreyas Iyer, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley and Brydon Carse.

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley and Moeen Ali.

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far