ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between England (ENG) and India (IND) will take place at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 9.

Despite missing a few key players in the first game, India romped to a big win, courtesy of a fine batting display. While the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal impressed with the ball, India's batting resources came up trumps against a relatively-weak English bowling attack.

However, England will be eyeing a return to winning ways with the likes of Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone eager to make for their shortcomings in Southampton. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, but the imminent returns of Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah tilt the odds in India's favor.

A cracker of a game beckons with both teams eyeing an all-important win in Birmingham.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley and Tymal Mills.

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Match Details

ENG vs IND, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 9th July 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

As seen in the T20 Blast earlier in the week, the pitch at Edgbaston is a good one to bat on. The pacers might not get much swing early on, allowing the batters to set the tone upfront in the powerplay phase. There could be a hint of turn available for the spinners in the middle overs, but they will need to be wary of the dimensions of the ground. Wickets in hand will be key as always in Birmingham, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s ENG vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler didn't have the best of starts to his captaincy stint, getting out early to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. However, Buttler is an elite white-ball batter with a wide range of shots in his arsenal. Dominant against pace, Buttler can bat deep into an innings as well, making him a good addition to your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rohit Sharma: Despite a long lay-off period from cricket, Rohit Sharma looked good on his return to the Indian T20I side, scoring a fluent 24 off just 14 balls. He was purposeful in his batting and eager to take on bowlers in the powerplay phase. Throwing his record in English conditions into the mix makes him a decent addition to your squad.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali was one of the few bright spots in a rather abject performance from the English in the previous game in Southampton. Ali scored a quick-fire 36 and also picked up a couple of wickets in the powerplay overs, using his experience and knowledge of the conditions to good effect. He has a decent record at Edgbaston, a ground where he has fond memories, and will bank on putting in another good all-round performance.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal impressed in the middle overs, picking up two wickets and conceding 32 runs. He has been in fine form in this format for quite some time now, even winning the Purple Cap in this year's IPL. With conditions also suiting spinners in Birmingham, Chahal should be a good pick for your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Jason Roy (ENG)

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Reece Topley (ENG)

Important stats for ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler - 2140 runs in 89 T20Is, Average: 33.97

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 67 wickets in 67 T20Is, Average: 24.13

Rohit Sharma - 3337 runs in 126 T20Is, Average: 32.09

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Suryakumar Yadav, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan and Matt Parkinson.

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Jordan and Matt Parkinson.

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far