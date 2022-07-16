ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between England (ENG) and India (IND) will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 17.

England returned to winning ways in some style in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday, July 14. With momentum on their side, the hosts will eye a crucial series win, but that is easier said than done. The Indians have a well-balanced side, with the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma boasting a heap of experience.

Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, England's superior batting might tilt the odds in their favor.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Craig Overton and Reece Topley.

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna/Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Match Details

ENG vs IND, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 17th July 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at Old Trafford despite there being some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers aren't likely to get much movement off the surface, allowing batters to maximize the powerplay field restrictions. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, with the square boundaries favoring them as well. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s ENG vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler has struggled to convert starts into big ones in the middle order over the last week or so. Although he is yet to kick on in the series, Buttler has been in brilliant form over the last few months, even impressing in the IPL. Given his ODI record and ability to tee off from ball one, Buttler should get the nod over Pant in your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has been one of India's best batters in the ODI format, with his record speaking for itself. He has looked good in patches in the series, struggling to get going at the top of the order in the last game. However, he is a good player of pace and has a decent record in England, holding him in good stead ahead of this game.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has been in decent form on this tour of England, impressing with both the bat and ball. He has been given the finisher's role in the ODIs, having had some success in the past. With Pandya also likely to take up most of the fifth bowler's quota of overs, he is a must-have in your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Reece Topley: Reece Topley was at his supreme best in the previous game, picking up six wickets and winning the Player of the Match award in the process. The left-armer can swing the ball both ways and use his left-arm angle to perfection. His variations in lengths and pace have served him well in the backend of the innings as well. With form on his side, Topley could be a fine addition to your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root (ENG)

Mohammed Shami (IND)

Rishabh Pant (IND)

Important stats for ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Sharma - 76 runs in 2 matches in this series, SR: 111.76

Reece Topley - 6 wickets in 2 matches in this series, ER: 3.10

Jasprit Bumrah - 8 wickets in 2 matches in this series, ER: 3.92

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Reece Topley.

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Jason Roy.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Brydon Carse and Reece Topley.

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

