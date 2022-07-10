ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

The third T20I between England (ENG) and India (IND) will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday, July 10.

Team India have been bang on the money in the T20I series, winning both games and in fine fashion as well. While their batting unit has gone about their work in an aggressive manner, it has been all about the bowlers with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal impressing. While they eye a cleansweep, England are by no means pushovers. While they have a few issues to sort out in their lackluster bowling attack, the hosts have a strong batting unit. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracker beckons in Nottingham.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson and Tymal Mills.

IND XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Bishnoi.

Match Details

ENG vs IND, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 10th July 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

Trent Bridge is a high-scoring venue and is expected to present a good pitch to bat on for the batters. There shouldn't be much swing on offer for the pacers early on, allowing the batters to go on the attack from ball one. There could be some turn available for the spinners, but the dimensions of the ground make it tricky for them. Both teams will prefer to chase upon winning the toss, with 170-180 being a par score at the venue.

Today’s ENG vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler hasn't had the best of series, falling cheaply in both games. However, he remains England's go-to batter given his range of shots and undeniable knack for playing big knocks. With Buttler due for a big one, he is a good addition to your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli didn't have a notable outing in Birmingham, getting out to Richard Gleeson without troubling the scorers. His form has been under-par over the last year or so and is badly in need of a big score. Given his record in English conditions and ability against pace, he is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has been England's lone warrior with the bat, coming up with handy knocks in the lower-middle order. While his bowling has not been consistent, it still provides England with some balance and leeway in the middle overs. With Moeen in good form with the willow and likely to bat a touch higher, he can be backed to put in a good performance.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah was on song upon his return to the T20I side, returning with figures of two for 10 in his three overs, including a maiden. He is one of the premier bowlers in world cricket with his ability in the death overs being noteworthy. With the Indian speedster firing on all cylinders, he is a must-have in your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone (ENG)

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Reece Topley (ENG)

Important stats for ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler - 2144 runs in 90 T20Is, Average: 33.50

Jasprit Bumrah - 69 wickets in 58 T20Is, Average: 19.46

Rohit Sharma - 3368 runs in 127 T20Is, Average: 32.08

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd T20I)

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Jordan and Richard Gleeson.

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Hardik Pandya, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Jordan and Matt Parkinson.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. Vice-captain: Dawid Malan.

