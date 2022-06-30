ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th Test

The fifth Test between England (ENG) and India (IND) will start at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday, July 1.

England's new era under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes has gotten off to a flying start with a cleansweep against New Zealand under their belts. With the likes of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow firing on all cylinders, England will look to level the series with a win. However, Team India are a different proposition altogether. While they are missing a few key players, the Indians can call upon a full-strength bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah. With both teams eyeing an important win in this fixture, a cracking contest beckons in Birmingham.

ENG vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings (wk), Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach and Matty Potts.

IND XI

Cheteshwar Pujara/Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja/Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

Match Details

ENG vs IND, 5th Test

Date and Time: 1st July 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch should be a good one to bat on despite there being help available for the pacers. While the new ball should swing around early on, the batters will look to apply themselves and set themselves up for the long run. There should be some purchase for the spinners as well, allowing them to have a say in the outcome of the match. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss and make good use of the bowling conditions up front with the new ball.

Today’s ENG vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow has enjoyed a new lease of life under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, going all-out in the middle order. He has attacked the bowlers from ball one, even taking England past the finish line on two occasions. With his form in Test cricket being noteworthy, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill is one of the most talented young batters in the world despite a slowish start to his Test career. Gill is technically sound and is one of the best pullers in the game right now. Given his ability against both pace and spin, he should be a good addition to your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounder

Ben Stokes: While Ben Stokes has excelled as a leader, he is due a big performance with both the bat and ball for England. While he has been sub-par with his bowling in recent games, he has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat. But given his skill-set and the conditions on offer, Stokes stands out as a viable option for your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has been India's go-to bowler in recent years, picking up wickets for fun with his raw pace and relentless accuracy. He has a decent record in English conditions, having taken 18 wickets in four Tests last year. With Bumrah in decent form and the conditions playing into his hands, he is a must-have in your ENG vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Jasprit Bumrah (IND)

Virat Kohli (IND)

Important stats for ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root - 396 runs in 3 Tests vs New Zealand, Average: 99.00

Matty Potts - 14 wickets in 3 Tests vs New Zealand, Average: 23.29

Rishabh Pant - 1920 runs in 30 Test matches, Average: 40.85

ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (5th Test)

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 5th Test

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Matty Potts.

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 5th Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Alex Lees, Joe Root, Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Stuart Broad.

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

