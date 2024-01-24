ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for England's Tour of India 2024, 1st Test

The first Test between England (ENG) and India (IND) will start at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25. Ahead of the exciting match, here's everything you need to know about the ENG vs IND Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

India had a great start to the 2024 Test season as they won the second Test against South Africa by seven wickets to level the two-match series at 1-1. England, on the other hand, played their last Test series back in July 2023 against Australia, with the five-match Ashes affair ending in a 2-2 draw.

ENG vs IND Match Details

The first India-England Test will start at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25. The match is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs IND, 1st Test

Date and Time: 25th January 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad supports both bowlers and batters. This is the same venue where India and West Indies played a Test match back in 2018. A total of 880 runs were scored for the loss of 30 wickets.

ENG vs IND Form Guide

ENG - Will be playing their first match

IND - Will be playing their first match

ENG vs IND Probable Playing XI

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

IND Playing XI

Virat Kohli is unavailable for the first two matches and Rajat Patidar has been called up as his replacement

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

ENG vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is a good wicketkeeper pick for the first Test. He is expected to perform well both with the bat and behind the stumps. J Bairstow is another good pick for the match.

Batters

R Sharma

B Stokes and R Sharma are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters played exceptionally well in the last match. S Iyer is also a good pick for the Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Jadeja

J Root and R Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. R Ashwin is another good pick for the first Test.

Bowlers

J Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Siraj and J Bumrah. Both have played exceptionally well in the last few matches. J Anderson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ENG vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

R Jadeja

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, you can make R Jadeja the captain of your team. He will play a crucial role in the match since England batters find it difficult to read spinners.

J Root

J Root loves performing against India and the Hyderabad pitch is also expected to assist him. He is expected to perform well in the first Test and also boasts an exceptional record when playing in India.

5 Must-Picks for ENG vs IND, 1st Test

J Root

R Jadeja

R Ashwin

J Bumrah

R Sharma

England vs India Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

England vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

England vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: R Sharma, B Stokes, S Iyer, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: R Ashwin, R Jadeja, J Root

Bowlers: J Anderson, M Siraj, J Bumrah

England vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

England vs India Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: R Sharma, B Stokes, S Iyer, Z Crawley

All-rounders: R Ashwin, R Jadeja, J Root

Bowlers: J Anderson, M Siraj, J Bumrah