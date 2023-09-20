ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland tour of England, 1st ODI

The first ODI of the Ireland tour of England will see England (ENG) square off against Ireland (IRE) at Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday, September 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

England won their last home ODI series against New Zealand by 3-1. Ireland, on the other hand, won only one of their last four ODI matches of the ICC World Cup Qualifier series.

Ireland will give it their all to win the match, but England are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ENG vs IRE Match Details

The first ODI match of the Ireland tour of England will be played on September 20 at the Headingley in Leeds. The game is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs IRE, 1st ODI

Date and Time: September 20, 2023, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this wicket. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Sri Lanka and India, where a total of 529 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

ENG vs IRE Form Guide

ENG - Will be playing their first match

IRE - Will be playing their first match

ENG vs IRE Probable Playing XI

ENG Playing XI

Harry Brook is unavailable for today's match.

Zak Crawley (c), Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Philip Salt (wk), Sam Hain, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood, and Matthew Potts.

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates.

Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, and Joshua Little.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Salt

P Salt is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he plays spin very well and has a high chance of scoring today. He is expected to play well in today's match. L Tucker is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Root

Z Crawley and J Root are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. B Duckett played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Jacks

J Overton and W Jacks are the two best all-rounders to choose for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. C Campher is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

L Wood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B McCarthy and L Wood. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Adair is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ENG vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

W Jacks

W Jacks is contributing extensively with the bat for the England team and will also bowl a few overs, therefore he is the best head-to-head captain pick.

J Root

Since the pitch is expected to assist England batters, you can make J Root the captain of your team. He is too good a player to not score on this pitch.

5 Must-Picks for ENG vs IRE, 1st ODI

J Root

W Jacks

P Salt

L Wood

C Campher

England vs Ireland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be green, it is advisable to pick a good number of pacers. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

England vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Salt

Batters: J Root, Z Crawley, B Duckett

All-rounders: W Jacks, C Campher

Bowlers: L Wood, B Carse, M Adair, J Little, B McCarthy

England vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Salt

Batters: J Root, Z Crawley

All-rounders: W Jacks, C Campher, G Delany

Bowlers: L Wood, B Carse, M Adair, J Little, B McCarthy