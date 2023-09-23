ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland tour of England, 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI of the Ireland tour of England will see the current world champions (ENG) squaring off against Ireland (IRE) at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday, September 23.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

England won their last home ODI series against New Zealand by 3-1. Ireland, on the other hand, won only one of their last 4 ODI matches of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. The first match of this series was abandoned due to rain.

Ireland will give it their all to win the match, but England are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ENG vs IRE Match Details

The 2nd ODI match of the Ireland tour of England will be played on September 23 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The game is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST. The live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs IRE, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 23 September 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role. Both teams will prefer to bat second. The last ODI played on this venue was between Australia and Bangladesh, where a total of 714 runs were scored for a loss of 13 wickets.

ENG vs IRE Form Guide

ENG - N/R

IRE - N/R

ENG vs IRE Probable Playing XI

ENG Playing XI

Harry Brook and Joe Root are unavailable for today's match

Zak Crawley (c), Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Jamie Smith, Philip Salt (wk), Sam Hain, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood, Matthew Potts

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Paul Stirling (c), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Salt

P Salt is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he plays spin very well and has a high chance of scoring today. L Tucker is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Crawley

Z Crawley and P Stirling are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Duckett played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Campher

J Overton and C Campher are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Jacks is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

L Wood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B McCarthy and L Wood. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Adair is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ENG vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

C Campher

C Campher is contributing well with bat for the Ireland team and will also complete his quota of overs, therefore he is one of the best captaincy picks.

Z Crawley

Since the pitch is expected to assist England batters, you can make Z Crawley the captain of your team. He is too good a player to not score on this pitch.

5 Must-Picks for ENG vs IRE, 2nd ODI

W Jacks

P Salt

L Wood

C Campher

Z Crawley

England vs Ireland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be green, it is advisable to pick a good number of pacers. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

England vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Salt

Batters: A Balbirnie, Z Crawley, B Duckett

All-rounders: C Overton, C Campher

Bowlers: L Wood, B Carse, M Adair, J Little, B McCarthy

England vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Salt, L Tucker

Batters: P Stirling, Z Crawley

All-rounders: C Overton, C Campher, W Jacks

Bowlers: L Wood, B Carse, M Adair, B McCarthy