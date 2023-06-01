ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Ireland tour of England, Only Test

The one-off Test between Ireland and England will be played at the Lord's in London, starting on Thursday, June 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

England will look to win this Test match and prepare for the upcoming Ashes. This will be a four-day Test match and both teams will look to come up with some exciting cricket.

ENG vs IRE Match Details

The only Test of Ireland tour of England will be played on June 1 at the Lord's in London. The match will commence at 3.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ENG vs IRE, Only Test, Ireland tour of England

Date and Time: June 1, 2023, Thursday; 3.30 pm IST.

Venue: The Lord's, London

ENG vs IRE Probable Playing XIs

ENG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ENG Probable Playing XI

Ben Duckett (wk), Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, and Jack Leach.

IRE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IRE Probable Playing XI

Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, J McCollum, A McBrine, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, C Young, and G Hume.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow is making a comeback to cricket after an injury. But he will be a key player for the team in the middle order and will be a good pick from the wicketkeeper's category for this match.

Batter

Joe Root

Joe Root will be the mainstay of the English middle-order in this match and there is no surprise in that. Root will be a very crucial pick for the match.

All-rounder

George Dockrell

George Dockrell is a stable middle-order batter and can also contribute with the ball. Dockrell will be a good pick from the all-rounders section.

Bowler

Mark Adair

Mark Adair is an effective bowler and will be very useful for the Irish team. Adair might be an effective pick for the match from the bowler's section.

ENG vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Joe Root

Joe Root will be the key for English batting as he has been over the years. Against a relatively weaker bowling attack of Ireland, there are chances that Root will score big.

Harry Brook

The young English batter had a good time in Test cricket prior to the IPL 2023. But Harry Brook failed to impress in the mega T20 league and will be looking to regain form very quickly in this format and play an effective role for England.

Five Must-Picks for ENG vs IRE, Only Test

Jonny Bairstow

Joe Root

Harry Brook

George Dockrell

Mark Adair

ENG vs IRE Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Lord's will favor the seamers in the first couple of days. As the days go by in the match, the wicket will get better for the batter but the bounce on the wicket will be there helping the bowlers throughout. So, middle-order batters and bowlers who can hit the deck will be good picks for the match.

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Only Test, Head-to-head Team

ENG vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, Only Test, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Lorcaine Tucker

Batters: Joe Root, Andre Balbirnie, Harry Brook

All-rounders: George Dockrell, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Mark Adair, Matthew Potts

