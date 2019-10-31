ENG vs NZ 1st T20-I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - November 1st, 2019

England and New Zealand lock horns for the first time since their epic encounter in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Friday. The first of five T20Is takes place at the Hagley Oval with both sides looking to build towards next year's ICC T20 World Cup. While England's roster has a number of youngsters in it, New Zealand has a balanced side which gives them the favourites tag for this game. The last time these two sides faced off in a T20 match in New Zealand, England pulled off a close win in January 2017. Both sides are evenly matched on paper with the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Martin Guptill taking it to the field on Friday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NZ vs ENG.

Squads to choose from:

New Zealand:

Tim Southee (C), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Pat Brown, Chris Jordan, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood.

Playing XI Updates:

New Zealand:

With Kane Williamson ruled out with injury, Tim Southee leads a very strong New Zealand squad on Friday. In Colin Munro and Martin Guptill, NZ possesses one of the most explosive opening pairs with Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme following them. Kane Williamson's place in the side will be filled by Tim Seifert, who was impressive against India earlier in the year in home conditions.

Two spinners in Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner will be crucial in the middle overs while Tim Southee looks to deal a few early blows with the new ball. While Lockie Ferguson should fill in as the third pacer behind Scott Kuggeleijn, Jimmy Neesham should be opted ahead of Mitchell as the sixth bowling option in the side.

Possible XI: Guptill, Munro, Seifert (WK), Taylor, Grandhomme, Neesham, Santner, Kuggeleijn, Southee (C), Ferguson and Sodhi.

England:

Eoin Morgan is set to lead a new look side with Tom Banton set to open the batting alongside Jonny Bairstow, who has a good record in New Zealand. James Vince should get the nod over Dawid Malan in the top order with Morgan and Billings playing a key role in the middle order. While Sam Curran is certain to feature in the side, Joe Denly and Lewis Gregory will also hope to find a place. As for the bowling department, Chris Jordan and Tom Curran will lead the attack. Adil Rashid should also play on Friday with one of the Lancashire duo, Mahmood and Parkinson also in the frame.

Possible XI: Banton (WK), Bairstow, Vince, Morgan (C), Denly/Gregory, Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jordan, Rashid and Parkinson.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs England, 1st T20 International

1st November 2019, 6:30 AM IST

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report:

An even contest between bat and ball is expected at the Hagley Oval with teams expected to prefer chasing. Pacers should get some help with the overcast conditions at the venue. 160 should be par on this surface although the firepower on either side and the shorter boundaries could help them breach it.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Tim Seifert is the preferred option ahead of Tom Banton with the Kiwi being well-versed with the home conditions available at the venue. While Sam Billings is another good option, Seifert should be backed to make use of this opportunity in the top order.

Batsmen: Colin Munro scored a hundred in the second T20 practice match against England and looks to be in fine form as well. Along with the likes of Martin Guptill and Eoin Morgan, Munro is a worthwhile option to have in the fantasy side. If an extra England batting option is to be picked, Jonny Bairstow could fit the bill as well.

Allrounders: Sam Curran was another player who shone in the practice game. With his ability to swing the new ball and also score some runs as well, he is a must have in the side along with Mitchell Santner. One of Colin de Grandhomme or Jimmy Neesham should also suffice as the third allrounder in the side.

Bowlers: Tom Curran and Lockie Ferguson are must haves considering their ability to generate high pace and pick wickets in the death overs. Spinners are also a decent option on this surface with Adil Rashid being one to watch out for in this game. As for the final bowling pick, the likes of Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee would do the trick as well.

Captain: Colin Munro's form makes him a captaincy option for this game with the Kiwi opener's T20-I record being exemplary. Jonny Bairstow is also a very good option alongside Munro while the likes of Tom Curran and Mitchell Santner are also viable candidates for the same.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Colin Munro, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Tom Curran. Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Jonny Bairstow, Colin Munro, James Vince, Jimmy Neesham, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Curran, Ish Sodhi and Chris Jordan. Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Santner