3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd Test between England and New Zealand

In their last game before the World Test Championship final, New Zealand take on England in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston starting on June 10.

The third day of the 1st Test was washed out, robbing the visitors of a deserved win. In the series decider, New Zealand are expected to rest key players ahead of their summit clash against India. The Blackcaps are also sweating over the fitness of captain Kane Williamson, who's dealing with an elbow niggle.

England, on the other hand, will be without Ollie Robinson, who has been temporarily suspended from international cricket. One of Jack Leach, Craig Overton and Olly Stone could take Robinson's place in the playing XI.

England's squad: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Dom Bess, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood

New Zealand's squad: Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

Here are three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd Test between England and New Zealand.

#3 Tom Latham (New Zealand)

England v New Zealand: Day 1 - First Test LV= Insurance Test Series

As his opening partner Devon Conway grabbed all the headlines for his historic double ton on debut, Tom Latham flew under the radar. The Kiwi opener didn't convert either start with scores of 23 and 36, but he spent some valuable time at the crease against a world-class bowling attack.

Latham has struggled to carry on through the day's play, but he has a point to prove ahead of the World Test Championship final. He has been in excellent touch and confident in his defense and will want a statement knock in the 2nd Test against England.

Latham is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd Test between England and New Zealand.

#2 Joe Root (England)

England & New Zealand Nets Session

Joe Root has almost single-handedly carried the English batting lineup in Test cricket over the last year or so. With the openers alternatively misfiring and the No. 3 generally not lasting very long at the crease, the skipper has had the unenviable task of putting the innings on his back.

Root has been up to the task, though. In the 1st Test, he had scores of 42 and 40, the second of which helped his team get through to a comfortable draw. And if the Kiwi bowling attack is weakened to give players a breather ahead of the World Test Championship final, Root will be in an even better position to build on his good home record.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Root could rack up a massive points haul.

#1 Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)

England v New Zealand: Day 5 - First Test LV= Insurance Test Series

Henry Nicholls has been one of New Zealand's most important players in the Test format over the last few years. Batting at No. 5, the southpaw has rescued the Kiwis from top-order failures and added solidity to the middle order on numerous occasions.

Nicholls has been unerringly consistent for the most part as well. In the 1st Test, he made 61 and 23, spending 267 minutes at the crease in the first innings and shoring up the batting along with Conway.

In good form and due a big score, Nicholls is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd Test between England and New Zealand.

Edited by Atharva Papnoi