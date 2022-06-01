ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for 1st Test match – June 2nd, 2022

The first Test between England and New Zealand will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground from June 2. Both teams will compete in a three-match Test series, which will be a part of the World Test Championship 2021-23.

Ben Stokes will be leading England for the first time in Tests. An exciting era awaits English Cricket aa he has being handed the responsibility to rejuvenate English cricket's fortunes in the longest format.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to repeat their performance from their tour last year when they won the series 1-0. Kane Williamson will look to lead the team by example over the next few weeks.

Ahead of the first Test, here's a look at the three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team:

#3 Ben Stokes (Eng)

England & New Zealand Net Sessions

Ben Stokes has been appointed the captain of the England’ Test team. He has already had some impressivr accomplishments in his career so far, and a lot rests on his shoulders. He will look to lead by example.

Stokes is coming off a solid stint in the County Championship. He smashed a quickfire century for Durham against Worcestershire, which included a record 17 sixes.

He will look to continue his rich form when he turns up for England. He's a player to look forward to in the upcoming Test series.

#2 Joe Root (Eng)

England & New Zealand Net Sessions

Joe Root stepped down as England’s Test captain after suffering a loss against Australia in the Ashes Down Under and losing to West Indies in the Caribbean.

However, he has been one of the most consistent performers for the England Test team in the last 12 months.

Root averages 41.33 against the Kiwis and has smashed two centuries so far. He has been a vital cog in the English batting lineup for a long period now and can score heavily at home.

#1 Devon Conway (NZ)

Devon Conway in action in New Zealand vs South Africa - 2nd Test: Day 4

Devon Conway burst onto the scene last year when New Zealand toured England for a two-match Test series.

He made his Test debut for New Zealand at Lord’s and smashed a double-century. He ended the series as the highest run-scorer, scoring 306 runs in four innings at an average of 76.50.

Conway already has three centuries to his name and will be raring to go against England in England. You've got to have him in your fantast team, as he scores heavily once he gets going.

