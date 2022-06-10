ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd Test match – June 10th, 2022

England and New Zealand will lock horns in the second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from June 10. England have won the first game of the series and currently lead by a 1-0 margin.

It was a clinical performance from them as they beat New Zealand by five wickets to take an early lead in the series. The first Test saw many ebbs and flows but the English side managed to hold their nerves to chase down 277 with five wickets in hand.

Fans witnessed an intense battle between bat and ball in the first Test at Lord's and can expect another in the second Test.

Both England and New Zealand will come out hard against each other. The two sides have plenty of experience and it will come down to handling nerves in crunch situations.

Ahead of the second Test at Trent Bridge, have a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Kyle Jamieson

England v New Zealand - First LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Three

Kyle Jamieson bowled brilliantly in the first Test at Lord's. He troubled the English batters with his line and length and picked up two wickets in the first innings.

The 27-year-old was the pick of the bowlers in the second innings as he picked up four wickets out of five. He broke the back of the English batting lineup and will be looking to emulate the same at Trent Bridge.

The 6'8 right-arm fast bowler has taken giant strides in the longest format since making his debut and is a leading bowler for New Zealand. He is handy with the bat lower down the order as well and expect him to have an impact in the second Test.

England v New Zealand - First LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Three

James Anderson is going strong even at the age of 39. He is dangerous in English conditions and proved his worth in the longest format yet again with a solid performance in the first Test at Lord's.

Making a comeback in the side, he picked up four wickets in the first innings and provided breakthroughs with the new ball upfront.

Anderson was impressive in the second innings of the first Test too as he finished with figures of 2/57 in his 21 overs, picking up the wickets of Will Young and Tom Blundell.

He has been performing consistently in English conditions and one can certainly back him to deliver in the second Test of the series.

#1 Joe Root

England v New Zealand - First LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Four

The most reliable batter in the English lineup delivered again as his unbeaten century in the second innings helped the hosts chase down 277 with five wickets in hand to get an early lead in the series.

Joe Root missed out in the first innings but stood tall against the Kiwi bowlers in the second innings to bring up his 26th Test ton. He also passed the 10,000 Test run mark in the process.

Root has been one of the most consistent performers for the English side in the last 12 months. The 31-year-old has scored heavily for them and is a vital cog in the English batting lineup.

His ability to score daddy hundreds makes him a must-pick in your Dream11 side.

LIVE POLL Q. Stuart Broad to pick up five or more wickets in the first innings? Yes No 0 votes so far