ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd Test match – June 23rd, 2022

England and New Zealand will meet at Headingley in Leeds for the final Test of the series that will kick off on June 23. England already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The English side have begun the Stokes-McCullum era with a series win over New Zealand. They have played fearless cricket right from the start of the first Test and it has helped them seize the crunch moments so far.

The Kiwis have been thoroughly outplayed in both Tests and have failed to fire in unison. They had absolutely no answers to the English batters in the second Test and will need to come up with a plan as they attempt to finish the series on a high.

Ahead of the third Test, these are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

Jonny Bairstow blew away the Kiwis in the second Test. With 299 to chase in 70 odd overs, Bairstow came in to bat at No. 5 and changed the whole complexion of the match. He took on the bowling right from the word go and raced to a century in no time.

Bairstow’s innings of 136 off 92 balls included 14 fours and seven maximums. He played some sensational strokes and helped his side chase down the total in 50 overs. The aggressive right-handed batter certainly enjoys playing this brand of cricket and is one to watch heading into the final Test.

Daryl Mitchell was included in the first Test after Henry Nicholls was ruled out due to COVID-19. Mitchell grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he stepped up and smashed a century in the second innings.

Mitchell continued his rich form with the bat as he scored 190 off 318 balls in the first innings of the second Test at Trent Bridge. He was the lone fighter for the Kiwis in the second innings as he remained unbeaten on 62 to help his side set a target of close to 300 for England, which they eventually failed to defend.

Mitchell has been in rich form with the bat and you’ve got to have him in your Dream11 side.

The ever-reliable Joe Root is England’s leading run-scorer in the series so far. He has scored 305 runs in two matches at an average of 101.67. Root remained unbeaten on 115 to guide his side across the line in the first Test at Lord’s.

The former English captain scored a daddy hundred in the second Test. He played some beautiful strokes before getting dismissed on 176. He did miss out on it in the second innings but has been scoring runs for fun in the past 12 months, making him a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the third Test.

