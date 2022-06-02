ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

England (ENG) face New Zealand (NZ) in the first Test at Lord's in London on Thursday.

A new era beckons in English Test cricket, with Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes joining hands as new England coach and captain, respectively. The English would want to begin the summer with a strong performance, with veterans Stuart Broad and James Anderson also making a comeback after missing the previous series against West Indies. However, they face reigning World Test champions New Zealand, who have a strong roster to fall back on as well. With the likes of Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson in their ranks, the Kiwis might just hold the edge against a new-look England side. All in all, an intriguing game beckons as England and New Zealand lock horns at the iconic Lord's.

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach and Matty Potts.

NZ XI

Will Young, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel/Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.

Match Details

ENG vs NZ, 1st Test

Date and Time: 2nd June 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

The forecast across the five scheduled days isn't bright with rain expected to play a part in the second half of the Test. As is the case with most English venues at this time of the year, the pacers should get help early on with a decent carry on offer as well. The spinners could play a role in the backend of the Test once the pitch deteriorates. Both teams will ideally look to bowl first upon winning the toss and make good use of the bowling-friendly conditions upfront.

Today’s ENG vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow has enjoyed a new lease of life in Test cricket, impressing against Australia and West Indies earlier in the year. He has scored 380 runs in four Tests, scoring a couple of hundreds in crunch situations as well. Given his recent form and ability to shift gears at will, Bairstow is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Devon Conway: Devon Conway has fond memories of playing at Lord's, scoring a double-hundred on Test debut. Since then, Conway has only grown in leaps and bounds with his average reading 63.92. He comes into the series on the back of a good IPL 2022 season and given his ability against both pace and spin, he is a handy option to have in your ENG vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes is all set for his first stint as full-time Test captain amid high hopes. While his captaincy is set to hog the spotlight, the balance he provides with his skill-set is noteworthy. He has been in good form for Durham in the County Championship and given the conditions on offer, he is a must-have in your ENG vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Kyle Jamieson: Kyle Jamieson has been one of the standout bowlers for New Zealand in this format over the last few seasons. He averages 18.73 with the ball across 14 Tests, troubling batters with his ability to swing the ball and extract discomforting bounce. With Jamieson adding value with his batting as well, he is another good addition to your ENG vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Kyle Jamieson (NZ)

Tom Latham (NZ)

Important stats for ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root - 9889 runs in 117 Test matches, Average: 49.20

James Anderson - 640 wickets in 169 Test matches, Average: 26.58

Devon Conway - 767 runs in 7 Test matches, Average: 63.92

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Latham, Joe Root, Devon Conway, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Colin de Grandhomme, James Anderson, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Matty Potts.

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Kyle Jamieson.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Latham, Joe Root, Devon Conway, Alex Lees, Ben Stokes, Colin de Grandhomme, James Anderson, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson and Stuart Broad.

Captain: Kyle Jamieson. Vice-captain: Ben Stokes.

