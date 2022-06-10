ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

England (ENG) face New Zealand (NZ) in the second Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday, 10 June.

England, who boast a nice balance with captain Ben Stokes in the ranks, chased down a tricky target in the first Test. While they will rely on the duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad with the ball, the Kiwis are no pushovers. Although they will be without Kane Williamson for this game, they have an experienced team with a strong bowling attack. With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game beckons in Nottingham.

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jack Leach and Matty Potts.

NZ XI

Will Young, Tom Latham (c), Hamish Rutherford/Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracwell, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel/Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Match Details

ENG vs NZ, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 10th June 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

The Trent Bridge pitch should offer enough help to the pacers early on, keeping the batters at bay. There shouldn't be much turn available for the spinners in the first couple of days. As the match progresses, the track can ease out, allowing more strokeplay. The spinners will have a say in the outcome of the game in the backend of the Test, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bowl first and make good use of the conditions upfront.

Today’s ENG vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, unable to get going in the middle order. However, he has been in decent form in the Test format over the last year or so, scoring a couple of hundreds as well. Given his ability to bat for long periods and switch gears if needed, he is a good addition to your ENG vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Devon Conway: Devon Conway, like Jonny Bairstow, didn't have a great outing at Lord's, scoring just 16 runs across two innings. The southpaw, who filled in for Henry Nicholls in the middle order, is capable of batting for long periods and has a knack for scoring big hundreds. Given his emphatic record in his short yet sweet Test career so far, Conway is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Ben Stokes: England captain Ben Stokes gave a good account of himself in the previous game, scoring a fighting fifty in the fourth innings. He also showed glimpses of his ability with the ball, complimenting the trio of Matty Potts, Stuart Broad and James Anderson nicely. Given his all-round skills, Stokes is a must-have in your ENG vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Kyle Jamieson: Kyle Jamieson put in a valiant effort with the ball at Lord's, picking up six wickets across both innings. The tall and lanky pacer has had a brilliant start to his Test career, with his batting ability also bound to have a say. With the conditions likely to suit him, Jamieson can be a brilliant pick in your ENG vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Kyle Jamieson (NZ)

Devon Conway (NZ)

Important stats for ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root - 10015 runs in 118 Test matches, Average: 49.58

James Anderson - 646 wickets in 170 Test matches, Average: 26.53

Kyle Jamieson - 72 wickets in 15 Test matches, Average: 18.54

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Test)

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Devon Conway, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson.

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Devon Conway.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Latham, Joe Root, Devon Conway, Alex Lees, Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell, James Anderson, Matt Potts, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson.

Captain: Kyle Jamieson. Vice-captain: Ben Stokes.

