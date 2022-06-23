ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd Test

The third Test between England (ENG) and New Zealand (NZ) will start at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday, June 23.

England have flourished in what has been billed as a new era under the able leadership of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. The English have already sealed a series win, courtesy of a thrilling fourth-innings run-chase in the previous game. Ben Stokes and Co. will be keen to inflict a whitewash upon the Kiwis, who have blown hot and cold in the series. Personnel concerns haven't helped them, but with Kane Williamson set to return and a strong bowling attack to fall back on, New Zealand will fancy their chances of restoring some parity to the scoreline. With both teams eager to end the series on a high, a cracking game of Test cricket beckons in Leeds.

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Jamie Overton, Jack Leach and Matty Potts.

NZ XI

Will Young, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Dane Cleaver, Tom Blundell (wk), Neil Wagner, Matt Henry/Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Match Details

ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test

Date and Time: 23rd June 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

As seen in the County Championship this season, Headingley has offered help to both the batters and bowlers. The first few days should be good for batting with there being minimal swing on offer with the new ball as well. As the Test progresses, the pitch should wear off and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will look to bat first and put on a big total on the board. Inclement weather could come into play, but it shouldn't post much of a threat to the Test itself.

Today’s ENG vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring a sensational hundred in a tricky fourth-innings run-chase. He has been one of England's go-to batters in this format over the last few months, nailing down his spot in the middle order. Given the form that he is in at the moment, you wouldn't want to leave Bairstow out of your ENG vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Will Young: Although Will Young has blown hot and cold in his international career, he has a decent record in English conditions. Having played some county cricket in the recent past, Young will bank on himself to come good in the likely absence of Devon Conway. With Young capable of scoring big runs in the top order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes is one of the finest all-rounders in the game, with his ability to single-handedly win games being key. Although he has had his moments in the series, he is due a big performance with both the bat and ball. With James Anderson not available for the Test, Stokes would have to play a bigger role with the ball. With the conditions also suiting him, he is a must-have in your ENG vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Trent Boult: Trent Boult is the leading wicket-taker in this series with 12 wickets to his name. The left-armer has been in decent form, making the new ball talk. He should enjoy the conditions upfront, but there is more to Boult than just his ability to swing the ball. With Boult boasting of a fine record in this format and in English conditions, he is another good addition to your ENG vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Trent Boult (NZ)

Tom Latham (NZ)

Important stats for ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root - 305 runs in 2 Tests in this series, Average: 101.67

Matty Potts - 10 wickets in 2 Tests in this series, Average: 22.60

Daryl Mitchell - 373 runs in 2 Tests in this series, Average: 124.33

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd Test)

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Latham, Joe Root, Will Young, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell, Stuart Broad, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Matty Potts.

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Tom Latham.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Latham, Joe Root, Henry Nicholls, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Daryl Mitchell, Stuart Broad, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Jamie Overton.

Captain: Henry Nicholls. Vice-captain: Joe Root.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far