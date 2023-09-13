ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand tour of England, 3rd ODI

The 3rd ODI match of the New Zealand tour of England will see England (ENG) square off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday, September 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ENGvs NZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The T20 series ended in a draw as both teams won two matches each. The ODI series is already at a standstill at 1-1 so this match will decide this nail-biting series. England will give it their all to win the match but New Zealand are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ENGvs NZ Match Details

The 3rd ODI match of the New Zealand tour of England will be played on September 13 at the Kennington Oval in London. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENGvs NZ, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 13 September, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. The pacers will play an important role on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between England and India, where a total of 224 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

ENG vs NZ Form Guide

ENG- L W

NZ - W L

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XI

ENGPlaying XI

No injury updates.

Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley.

NZ Playing XI

No injury updates.

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

ENGvs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Conway

D Conway is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he plays spin very well and has a high chance of scoring today. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Buttler is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Root

B Stokes and J Root are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. W Young played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Mitchell

L Livingstone and D Mitchell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Curran is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

T Boult

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Boult and M Henry. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. D Willey is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ENG vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

D Mitchell

D Mitchell is contributing extensively with the bat for the New Zealand team, therefore he is the best head-to-head captain pick. He has smashed 175 runs in the last two matches and is also expected to bowl a few overs.

T Boult

Since the pitch is expected to assist pacers, you can make T Boult vice-captain as his left-arm pace is difficult to read. He is too good a player to miss wickets on this pitch. Boult took three wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for ENG vs NZ, 3rd ODI

T Boult

L Livingstone

D Conway

D Mitchell

D Willey

England vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be green, it is advisable to pick a good number of pacers. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

England vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, D Conway.

Batters: J Root, B Stokes.

All-rounders: D Mitchell, L Livingstone.

Bowlers: D Willey, M Henry, T Southee, T Boult R Topley.

England vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, D Conway, T Latham.

Batters: J Root.

All-rounders: D Mitchell.

Bowlers: D Willey, M Henry, T Southee, T Boult R Topley, G Atkinson.