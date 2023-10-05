ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For ICC World Cup 2023, Match 1

England (ENG) will take on New Zealand (NZ) in the first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India on October 5, Thursday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs NZ Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be a repeat of the final of the ICC World Cup 2019, in which England managed to edge out by the slightest of margins after the super-over ended in a tie. While, the English team will be looking to incline the match towards them in a more convincing way, New Zealand will try and avenge their defeat.

Both the teams are pretty well-balanced and will be the prime contenders of the tournament. England, under the leadership of Jos Buttler, looks a pretty balanced side with almost equal weightage in all the departments. The return of Ben Stokes from injury has added to the strength of the team.

New Zealand, on the other hand, has a solid batting line-up with a versatile and dynamic bowling attack. Their biggest concern for the match will be the absence of skipper Kane Williamson, who will be available for selection from the team's second match in the tournament.

It will be interesting to see which team gets off to a winning start in the big-ticket ICC event.

ENG vs NZ Match Details

The first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be played on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The match will commence at 2:00 p.m. IST. Live scores and commentary on the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ENG vs NZ, 1st Match, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Date and Time: October 5, 2023, Thursday; 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

ENG vs NZ, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is generally a good one for batting. The surface remains the same for the most part of the match and the batters from both teams enjoy the condition.

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

ENG Team/Injury News

Na major injury updates.

England Probable Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, and Mark Wood.

New Zealand Team/Injury News

Kane Williamson will not be available for selection in this match.

New Zealand Probable Playing XI

Devon Conway, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (c and wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, and Trent Boult.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Devon Conway

The Kiwi opener is in fine form. Devon Conway handles both spin and pace with equal skill and that makes him a great choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

Batter - Joe Root

The English middle-order batter has not been in the finest of forms in recent times. But Joe Root is a pedigree player and is a very good player of spin. Root will be a differential choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

All-Rounders - Mitchell Santner

The wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium will eventually bring the spinners into the game. Santner is a containing bowler and a handy batter lower down the order. Hence, his ability to give points in both innings of the match makes Santner a good choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

Bowler - Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid has an uncanny knack for picking up wickets in the middle overs. He will be a very important cog in the English mechanism throughout the tournament. As the spinners are expected to play an important role in this match, Rashid will be a good pick.

ENG vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Devon Conway

Devon Conway will be a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain for this match. He is a very good player of both pace and spin and this makes him a crucial player in the match.

Jonny Bairstow

The English opener often gives some flary starts to the team. Bairstow looked in good touch in the warm-up game and will be looking to build on the form in the first game of the major tournament.

Five Must-Picks for ENG vs NZ, Match 1

Devon Conway

Jonny Bairstow

Daryl Mitchell

Rachin Ravindra

Liam Livingstone

ENG vs NZ Match Expert Tips

Both teams have a number of good utility players. The wicket will be good for batting and hence picking more batters and all-rounders is the best tip for the fantasy contests of the match.

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway (c)

Batters: Joe Root (vc), Dawid Malan, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Grand League Team

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow, Devon Conway

Batters: Joe Root, Dawid Malan (c), Daryl Mitchell (vc)

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Ish Sodhi