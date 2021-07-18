ENG vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I match - July 18th, 2021

After winning the opening game at Trent Bridge, Pakistan will look to seal the three-match series when they take on England in the second T20I at Headingley on Sunday, July 18.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were the stars of the show in the series opener as Pakistan posted a mammoth 232 in the first innings. Although Liam Livingstone's blistering century gave England a chance at a historic run-chase, the hosts eventually fell short by a decent 31-run margin.

Pakistan have won their last three T20I series and will look to add another feather to their cap by beating England away from home.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Pakistan second T20I.

#3 Liam Livingstone (England)

England v Pakistan - First Vitality International T20

It might not seem smart to pick Liam Livingstone in your Dream11 team because the law of averages catches up to everyone, but the all-rounder could turn out to be an excellent value addition.

With Jos Buttler expected to return to the England playing XI for the second T20I, Dawid Malan might move into the middle order, resulting in Moeen Ali being dropped. With Matt Parkinson struggling with inconsistency, Livingstone might need to roll his arm over as the second spinner. And Headingley will give the slower bowlers the respite Trent Bridge couldn't.

Livingstone is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Pakistan second T20I.

#2 Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

England v Pakistan - First Vitality International T20

Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan went through a brief rough patch earlier this month, with a highest score of 30 in seven games. However, over the last two international games, he has found his touch and struck up a fruitful partnership with captain Babar Azam at the top of the order.

Rizwan has scores of 74 and 63 in his last two games, and has taken a particular liking to the English new-ball bowlers. He has also regularly been involved in dismissals from behind the stumps.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Pakistan second T20I, Rizwan could return a huge points haul.

#1 Jos Buttler (England)

England v Sri Lanka - T20 International Series First T20I

Stand-in England coach Paul Collingwood has confirmed that explosive batsman Jos Buttler is fit and ready to be included in the playing XI for the second T20I. England fans have welcomed the news, as Dawid Malan's slow approach in the powerplay has been in stark contrast to the policies that have brought them immense white-ball success in the recent past.

Buttler is lethal in the T20I format, especially in the powerplay. Alongside a settled opening partner in Jason Roy, he could build on the form he showed last month, when he notched up a superb unbeaten 68 against Sri Lanka in his only game of the series.

Buttler is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the England vs Pakistan second T20I.

Edited by Sai Krishna