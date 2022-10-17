ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches, Match 11

England will take on Pakistan in Match 11 of the official warm-up contests for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday, October 17.

Ahead of this potentially thrilling match, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams are top contenders for this year's ICC T20 World Cup. England lost last year's semi-finals to New Zealand, whereas Pakistan lost in the same stage to the eventual winners Australia.

Pakistan won the recent T20I tri-series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, so will be riding high on confidence.

Due to the vagaries of T20 cricket and the inconsistent nature of Pakistan, its hard to predict what outcome this match will produce. Let's look at this upcoming contest and its prospects a little more closely.

ENG vs PAK Match Details

Match 11 of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up games will be played on October 17 at the Gabba in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs PAK, Match 11

Date and Time: October 17, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gabba in Brisbane looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this fresh pitch. Pacers are expected to get some early swing on this wicket.

ENG vs PAK Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

ENG - W W W W N/R

PAK - W W L W W

ENG vs PAK Probable Playing XI

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Jos Buttler (wk & c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

ENG vs PAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan (68 T20I matches, 2429 runs)

Mohammad Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. Jos Buttler is also a very dangerous batsman but his ultra-aggressive batting style makes him a risky pick. Rizwan tends to be very dependable, hence to be preferred.

Batters

Babar Azam (87 T20I matches, 3172 runs)

Dawid Malan and Babar Azam are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Alex Hales has played exceptionally well in the last few matches also, so he too is a good pick for today's Dream11 team. However, the brilliance of Babar makes him the most attractive pick.

All-rounders

Ben Stokes (36 T20I matches, 458 runs, 20 wickets)

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Mohammad Nawaz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi (38 T20I matches, 47 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl well in death overs. Mark Wood is another good pick for the Dream11 team. However, Shaheen Afridi seems to be the best option considering his quality and performances over the last couple of years.

ENG vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan will open the innings with Babar Azam and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

Shaheen Afridi

Since the pitch looks good for pacers, you can make Shaheen Afridi the captain of the grand league teams. He has already taken 47 wickets in the last 38 T20I matches.

5 Must-Picks for ENG vs PAK, Match 11

Mohammad Rizwan

Jos Buttler

Shaheen Afridi

Chris Woakes

Mohammad Nawaz

England vs Pakistan Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Jos Buttler

Batters: Dawid Malan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Chris Woakes, Haris Rauf, Reece Topley

England vs Pakistan Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Dawid Malan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Chris Woakes, Haris Rauf, Mark Wood

