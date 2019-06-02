ENG vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 3rd, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 50 // 02 Jun 2019, 18:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

With the first weekend in this year's World Cup done and dusted, hosts England are back in action as they face Pakistan, who come into this match on the back of a thumping loss to the West Indies courtesy of a barrage of bouncers from their pacers.

Trent Bridge, generally known for its flat decks wasn't quite generous towards Pakistan as they capitulated quite drastically on Friday and face a stern test against an in-form England side. They did face the English in a series of ODIs prior to the World Cup but found themselves on the wrong side of a 4-0 deficit.

Come Monday with hopes of their first World Cup win still afloat, England walk into this game as the clear favourites although Pakistan's Jekyll and Hyde nature makes this an enticing contest. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

Pakistan

Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

Playing XI Updates

England

No changes are expected from the English after a near-perfect performance with the ball and on the field. A number of batsmen were able to cross the fifty run mark without going on to make a bigger one and would definitely be on their minds going into the middle phase of the tournament.

Advertisement

With Ben Stokes seemingly in good touch with the bat, Jos Buttler's all-out attack policy is also well complemented with his record against the Pakistanis speaking for itself.

Possible XI: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan(C), Buttler(WK), Stokes, Ali, Woakes, Archer, Plunkett and Rashid.

Pakistan

A couple of changes are in order with neither Haris Sohail nor Mohammad Hafeez justifying their inclusions over Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik. They are in contention for a starting XI berth while much of the onus is on the top three of Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq, who have proved their worth in previous games against the very same opposition.

The bowling unit should remain more or less the same with the prospect of Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling alongside the ever-reliable Mohammad Amir upfront with the new ball.

Possible XI: Zaman, Imam, Azam, Malik/Asif, Sarfaraz(C&WK), Hafeez, Shadab, Imad, Hasan Ali, Wahab/Shaheen and Aamir.

Match Details

England vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 6

3rd June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

Inspite of the short length doing the trick against the Pakistanis for the West Indies, a good track was on offer for those who were able to assess the conditions properly. With a tinge of green cover the deck, scores of 300 are expected considering the strength of the two teams in the limelight on Monday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Inspite of a failure in the previous games, Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler are great options to have in the side. Both of them are capable of scoring quick runs at either end of the innings while Sarafraz Ahmed is also a viable option given the lack of firepower in the Pakistan line-up.

Batsmen: Babar Azam and Joe Root are must-have players for the fantasy team considering their form and ability in the top order. Along with them, Imam ul Haq is also a viable option given his good show in the recently concluded series against the English where he even scored his career best of 151. Eoin Morgan's ability to accelerate in the middle overs also makes him a good option if one is lured into adding another batsman on this surface.

All-rounders: Ben Stokes put in a man of the match performance on Thursday with a fluent 50 and a couple of wickets to his name. Along with Shadab Khan, Ben Stokes is one to watch out for in this match as both teams look to come out of this game with the two points.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer and Mohammad Amir were at their best in their first game of the tournament with their ability with the new ball coming through. Liam Plunkett was also able to pick a few wickets with his clever variations and is a great option along with Adil Rashid and Hasan Ali. Hasan Ali broke through on the international stage in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 where he utilized the conditions to propel Pakistan to a brilliant win. With happy memories for this 2017 tour of England, he is one to watch out for.

Captain and Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow and Babar Azam weren't able to fulfil their potential in the previous round of fixtures. Consider his form for England over the last two years, Bairstow isn't expected to be down for too long. Ben Stokes' all-round abilities make him a perfect captaincy option as well while Imam ul Haq is an outsider as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Imam ul Haq, Joe Root, Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett and Mohammad Amir. Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Babar Azam, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq, Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir. Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes