ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st ODI - July 19th, 2022

South Africa’s tour of England begins on July 19 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street with a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series. The action then shifts to the longest format where the two sides will lock horns in a three-match Test series.

England recently lost to India in the white-ball leg at home. After tasting success in Test cricket, the English side failed to emulate it in the shorter formats. Jos Buttler’s captaincy career didn’t start on a winning note and he will be hoping to bounce back in the series against the Proteas.

The South African ODI side will be led by Keshav Maharaj after Temba Bavuma was ruled out due to an injury. The likes of David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen and Anrich Nortje will play a key role for them.

Ahead of the first ODI on Tuesday, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Moeen Ali

England v India - 1st Royal London Series One Day International (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Moeen Ali had a decent series against India. He scored 71 runs in three T20Is and picked up three wickets with his off-spin. He was the highest run-scorer for England in the ODI series, with 95 runs in three matches.

Ali bats lower down the order for England in ODIs and is a handy customer with the ball in hand. He will play a key part against this South African side which has a number of lefties in their batting lineup. Ali will look to contribute with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming series against South Africa.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen

England Lions v South Africa - Tour Match (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Heinrich Klaasen is in rich form with the bat. He has scored crucial runs for his side in recent times and is a player to look forward to in the series against England. He was the highest run-scorer for South Africa in their T20I series against India in India last month, with 118 runs in three innings, which included a match-winning knock of 81 in the second T20I.

Klaasen scored heavily in South Africa’s two warm-up fixtures against England Lions. After making 51 runs in the first game, he followed it up by smashing a fantastic century (123 of 85 balls) in the next game. Klaasen will be eager to continue his rich form forward and is a must-pick for your Dream11 side.

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Reece Topley is having an outstanding summer so far. He played two T20Is against India, picking up two wickets at an average of 14. He was unplayable in the ODI series, finishing as the highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in three matches. Topley finished with figures of 6/24 in the second ODI at Lord’s - the best ever by an Englishman in ODI cricket.

Topley blew away the Indian top-order in the last two games of the series. His ability to swing both ways makes him a threat to any opposition. You’ve got to have him in your Dream11 side as he is expected to have an impact while bowling with the new ball.

