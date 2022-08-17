ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will be played at Lord's in London from Wednesday, August 17.

The two teams will resume their battle, albeit in the Test format, with the spotlight firmly on England's all-out attacking approach under Brendon McCullum. The English have already made a mark under the leadership of Ben Stokes, winning against both ICC Test Championship 2021 finalists India and New Zealand in recent months.

While they have a strong roster to fall back on, England will be wary of what South Africa are capable of doing in this format. Although the Proteas may be without the services of Kagiso Rabada for this Test, they have a well-balanced side capable of taking the attack to the hosts. With both teams eager to land the first blow in the series, a pulsating game of Test cricket beckons at the iconic Lord's.

ENG vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Matty Potts, Jack Leach and James Anderson.

SA XI

Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen/Khaya Zondo, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verryenne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada/Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.

Match Details

ENG vs SA, 1st Test

Date and Time: 17th August 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord's generally has a lot of help on offer for the pacers, who will be key with the new ball. Batters will have to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. The weather forecast for the week isn't great, with overcast conditions bound to aid the pacers. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss and make good use of the bowling-friendly conditions upfront.

Today’s ENG vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kyle Verreynne: Kyle Verreynne is a talented batter who has held his own on the international circuit, be it the Test or ODI format. He is a technically sound batter who can play both pace and spin well. While Jonny Bairstow is bound to be a popular option, Verreynne's knack for scoring valuable runs in the middle order makes him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Joe Root: Joe Root has been in sublime form in the Test format over the last year or so, reaching the top of the ICC Men's Test Rankings. The former England captain is known for his ability to score big runs consistently and had a good outings against New Zealand and India recently. With Root boasting a decent record at Lord's, he is a good addition to your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes has led England well since being appointed full-time Test captain earlier in the year. Although Stokes' form has not been great with the bat or ball, he remains perhaps the best fast-bowling all-rounder in the world. Given his ability to win games single-handedly and the conditions on offer, Stokes can be backed to put in a good performance at the expense of the South Africans.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje is a force to be reckoned with, picking up 47 wickets at an average of 28.11 in his Test career. He is a skilled bowler who can hold his own with the new ball and take up the enforcer's role as well, given his ability to generate extra pace. With the conditions being favorable for pacers early on, Nortje should be a fine pick for your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Aiden Markram (SA)

Zak Crawley (ENG)

James Anderson (ENG)

Important stats for ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Jonny Bairstow - 5415 runs in 87 Test matches, Average: 37.34

Lungi Ngidi - 47 wickets in 13 Test matches, Average: 20.66

Rassie van der Dussen - 824 runs in 15 Test matches, Average: 32.96

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Kyle Verreynne, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Alex Lees, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Rassie van der Dussen.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen.

Captain: Rassie van der Dussen. Vice-captain: James Anderson.

