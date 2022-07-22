ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, July 22.

England couldn't hand Ben Stokes the perfect ODI send-off, succumbing to a tough loss in the first game of the series. However, they have the resources to return to winning ways, with the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler boasting a heap of experience. South Africa also have a well-balanced roster capable of going toe-to-toe against any opposition. Although they come into the game on the back of a win, they will be wary of what England are capable of doing in their own backyard. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, an intriguing game beckons in Manchester.

ENG vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley.

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi.

Match Details

ENG vs SA, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 22nd July 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at Old Trafford with some help on offer for the spinners. The pacers might not get much swing early on, allowing the batters to express themselves and unfurl their strokeplay from the first ball. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s ENG vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow put in a decent shift in the previous game, scoring a fifty at the top of the order. However, he didn't look as fluent as he usually does. He is one of the best white-ball batters in the world and with some form under his belt, he is a must-have in your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rassie van der Dussen: Rassie van der Dussen started his tour of England on the perfect note, scoring a match-winning hundred. The experienced batter has a terrific record in ODI cricket, averaging a whopping 74.95 with the bat. He is a good player of both spin and pace and given his ability to accelerate at times of need, he is a good pick in your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Although Moeen Ali has been in decent form with both the bat and ball, he is due for a big performance in the ODI format. He is a clean striker of the ball and can chip in with his off-spin as well. With Stokes vacating a middle-order spot, Ali will be key with the bat against the Proteas.

Bowler

Anrich Nortje: Anrich Nortje returned to wicket-taking form in the previous game, leading the South African attack with aplomb. He is an effective bowler across different phases with his hit-the-deck-hard style of bowling holding him in good stead. Given the conditions on offer, Nortje is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Joe Root (ENG)

Aiden Markram (SA)

Moeen Ali (ENG)

Important stats for ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Jonny Bairstow - 3606 runs in 93 ODI matches, SR: 104.13

Brydon Carse - 12 wickets in 9 ODI matches, Average: 31.83

Anrich Nortje - 26 wickets in 13 ODI matches, Average: 23.85

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Aiden Markram.

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Adil Rashid.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far