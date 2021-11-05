ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 39

Match 39 of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see England (ENG) take on South Africa (SA) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

England have been one of the teams to beat in the competition with four wins in four. Although Tymal Mills' injury may dent their chances, England have a resourceful roster capable of beating South Africa. Speaking of the Proteas, they have done well since their loss against Australia. A win in this fixture will take them closer to a top-two finish, making for an intriguing contest in Sharjah.

ENG vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood

SA XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi

Match Details

ENG vs SA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 39, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 6th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a touch on the slower side. There isn't much swing on offer for the pacers, who will look to take the pace off to get something off the surface. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total.

Today’s ENG vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock is one of the best openers in the world, but he hasn't been able to come up with a sizeable contribution at the top of the South African batting unit in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Given his ability to score quick runs in the powerplay overs, he is a must-have in your ENG vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Dawid Malan: Like De Kock, Dawid Malan is also due for a big knock, having not scored many runs coming into the game. Given Malan's hunger for runs and his record against South Africa, one can back him to come good in this mouth-watering clash in Sharjah.

All-rounder

Aiden Markram: Although Aiden Markram isn't batting in his preferred position, he has already scored over 100 runs in this T20 World Cup. With his off-spin also bound to come into play in the middle overs, Markram is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid has been in fine form for England in this tournament, with his leg-spin serving Eoin Morgan well in the middle overs. With Tymal Mills' injury also ruling him out, a lot is expected of Rashid in conditions that should suit spin.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler (ENG) - 365 points

Anrich Nortje (SA) - 286 points

Adil Rashid (ENG) - 249 points

Important stats for ENG vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Anrich Nortje - 8 wickets in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

Jos Buttler - 214 runs in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 153.96

Adil Rashid - 7 wickets in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 10.71

ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan and Keshav Maharaj

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Dawid Malan

