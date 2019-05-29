ENG vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 29th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The biggest event in cricket history commences on Thursday as the opening game of the much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 sees the hosts and hot favorites England play the formidable South Africans at the Kia Oval. Ever since their disastrous campaign in the 2015 edition, England have looked a team possessed with a new attractive brand of cricket being preached by their inspirational captain Eoin Morgan.

The results have followed with England decimating opponents with their relentless approach with the bat. But even their famed batting unit will encounter a potential match on Thursday as the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi led the line for the Proteas, who look to shed the 'chokers tag come July. With a lot at stake in this opening encounter, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

England:

Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran.

South Africa:

Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen

Playing XI Updates:

England:

England walk into this match as the more balanced team with the presence of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali in their line-up. With the form of their top order taken into account, England shouldn't be expected to tinker with it with Jos Buttler playing the floaters role. While Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett should hold fort in the pace-bowling department, Jofra Archer is the clear favorite to partner them although Mark Wood's experience in the international circuit could also have a say in the team meetings.

Possible XI: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan(C), Stokes, Buttler(WK), Ali, Rashid, Woakes, Plunkett and Archer/Wood

South Africa:

With Dale Steyn ruled out of the first match, Chris Morris should take his place alongside Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada while Imran Tahir fills in as the sole spinner. South Africa did come into the tournament with a few uncertainties regarding the allrounders spot and the opener alongside Quinton de Kock. Hashim Amla and Andile Phehlukwayo were able to grab their opportunities to seal a place in the side although Aiden Markram's form in the recently concluded Royal London One Day Cup for Hampshire could also earn him a place in the top order.

Possible XI: Amla, de Kock(WK), du Plessis(C), van der Dussen, Duminy, Miller, Phehlukwayo, Morris, Rabada, Ngidi and Tahir.

Match Details:

England vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 1

30th May 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report:

As is the case with most grounds in England, good batting conditions are expected with a hint of swing on offer upfront for the new ball bowlers. Anything around 300 is considered to be just par although both sets of sides look well balanced to achieve more than that.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: All three of Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Quinton de Kock are great assets to have in the side who can single-handedly win their side the game on their day. With all of them looking in very good form, it should be Jonny Bairstow and Quinton de Kock who should get the nod on what promises to be a flat track.

Batsmen: In-form English opener Jason Roy is one for the taking while the likes of Faf du Plessis and Joe Root are also great options given their ability to keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs. One of Rassie van der Dussen or Hashim Amla should be sufficient in the batting department.

Allrounders: With a number of quality all-round options in the offering, Ben Stokes and Andile Phehlukwayo are key assets for both teams given their valuable skill-set. Phehlukwayo hasn't had much to do with the bat in his career but his variations have been lethal in the death overs, which warranty a place for him in the side.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada and Chris Woakes are must-haves in the side with both of them bound to utilize the slightly overcast conditions to their benefit. Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer also possible candidates while the returning Lungi Ngidi is another pacer who could have a huge say in the proceedings.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow and Quinton de Kock are bound to bring in their IPL form into the World Cup as well, making them the front-runners for captaincy. If warm-ups were any indication of how the players are going to fare, Faf du Plessis also provides a good option for the same.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Andile Phehlukwayo, Moeen Ali, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir and Chris Woakes. Captain: Faf du Plessis