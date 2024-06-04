ENG vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 4, 2024  

England (ENG) and Scotland (SCO) will lock horns in a Group B clash of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, June 4. The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados will host the contest.

England, led by Jos Buttler, are the defending champions and have a great chance of becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to defend their title successfully. However, they should not undermine Scotland, who have the reputation of being giant-killers.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ENG vs SCO game:

#3 Jos Buttler (ENG) – 9 credits

England Media Access - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Jos Buttler is in sensational form and hence, should be picked in ENG vs SCO Dream11 teams. In the T20I series against Pakistan, he scored 123 runs at an average of 61.50 with a top score of 84.

Prior to that, he also racked up a couple of hundreds in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals. If Buttler finds his range at the top, it would be very tough for the Scottish bowlers to put a lid on him.

#2 Phil Salt (ENG) – 8 credits

England Media Access - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Phil Salt has been going through a purple patch in his career for the last seven months or so. Last year, he became one of the few batters to score hundreds in back-to-back T20Is.

In 23 T20Is, Salt has scored 697 runs at an average of 34.85 with two hundreds and two fifties to his name. He should be a part of ENG vs SCO Dream11 teams for the next game.

#1 Adil Rashid (ENG) – 8 credits

England Media Access - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Adil Rashid is currently the No. 1 ranked bowler in T20Is and fantasy users should pick him in their ENG vs SCO Dream11 teams. In 106 T20Is, Rashid has taken 110 wickets at an economy rate of 7.38 with two four-wicket hauls to show for his efforts.

Rashid recently bowled well in the T20Is against Pakistan where he also won the Player of the Match award at The Oval.

