ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for England Tour of West Indies 2023, Match 1

The first match of the England Tour of West Indies 2023 will see England (ENG) squaring off against West Indies (WI) at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday, December 13.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

West Indies won the ODI series and will be looking forward to winning the T20I series too. England, on the other hand, needs to take this T20I series to prepare well for the T20 World Cup in June 2024.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still, England looks like a tough opponent and might win the match.

ENG vs WI Match Details

The first match of the England Tour of West Indies 2023 will be played on December 13 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The game is set to take place at 3:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ENG vs WI, Match 1

Date and Time: December 13, 2023, 3:30 am IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kensington Oval in Barbados supports both pacers and batters. The last T20I match played on this pitch was played between England and West Indies back in January 2022. A total of 341 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

ENG vs WI Form Guide

ENG - Will be playing their first match

WI - Will be playing their first match

ENG vs WI Probable Playing XI

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Jos Buttler (wk), Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran

WI Playing XI

No injury updates

Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Gudakesh Motie, Alzaari Joseph, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein

ENG vs WI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Pooran

N Pooran is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. J Buttler is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

W Jacks

H Brook and W Jacks are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. K Mayers is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Russell

A Russell and S Curran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. C Woakes is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

R Topley

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Topley and A Hosein. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. A Rashid is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ENG vs WI match captain and vice-captain choices

W Jacks

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make W Jacks the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match.

S Curran

S Curran can perform well both with bat and ball. He loves performing against the West Indies and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for ENG vs WI, Match 1

A Russell

N Pooran

J Buttler

S Curran

W Jacks

England vs West Indies Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

England vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, N Pooran

Batters: W Jacks, H Brook, K Mayers

All-rounders: S Curran, A Russell, C Woakes

Bowlers: A Hosein, A Rashid, R Topley

England vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, N Pooran

Batters: W Jacks

All-rounders: S Curran, A Russell, C Woakes, R Shepherd, L Livingstone

Bowlers: A Hosein, A Joseph, R Topley