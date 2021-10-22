ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 14

Match 14 of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see England (ENG) take on West Indies (WI) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

In a repeat of the T20 World Cup 2016 final, West Indies will look to start their title defense with a win. England, meanwhile, have grown in leaps and bounds in white-ball formats and will start the tournament as one of the favorites. However, West Indies aren't pushovers by any means and should fancy their chances of a third T20 World Cup title. With both teams keen to start their campaigns with a win, a cracking game beckons in Dubai.

ENG vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Mark Wood

WI XI

Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle/Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy

Match Details

ENG vs WI, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 14, Super 12 Group 1

Date and Time: 22nd October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a decent one to bat on, with 170 being a good total at the venue. The pacers should get some extra bounce and movement early on, with the batters having to bide their time in the middle. Although there isn't much turn available off the surface, the spinners will look to make use of the skewed dimensions of the ground. Wickets in hand, as always, will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s ENG vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Despite not playing in the UAE leg of the IPL, Buttler looked in good touch in the warm-up matches. His attacking prowess is well-known to the cricketing fraternity and should hold him in good stead ahead of Nicholas Pooran, whose form isn't as good as Buttler's at the moment.

Batter

Evin Lewis: Star opener Evin Lewis, who replaced Jos Buttler in the Rajasthan Royals' set-up, had a decent IPL 2021 campaign, coming up with a couple of crucial knocks at the top of the order. He has been in great touch over the last few months and will be key in this game for the West Indies.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is back to full fitness and will be crucial to West Indies's fortunes, adding some much-needed firepower and depth to the side. Although he may be a touch rusty, Russell is a must-have in your ENG vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tymal Mills: Tymal Mills is one of the finest death bowlers in this format, often holding his own in the backend of an innings with his clever back-of-the-hand slower ones and yorkers. With Mills being England's designated death bowler, one can bank on him delivering the goods in this game and also going forward in the tournament.

Top 3 best players to pick in ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler (ENG)

Evin Lewis (WI)

Tymal Mills (ENG)

Important stats for ENG vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Jonny Bairstow - 1143 runs in 57 T20I matches, SR: 137.05

Glenn Maxwell - 1871 runs in 74 T20I innings, SR: 139.84

Hayden Walsh - 19 wickets in 20 T20I matches, Average: 20.32

ENG vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

ENG vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 ENG vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Kieron Pollard

ENG vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood and Hayden Walsh

Captain: Evin Lewis. Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow

Edited by Samya Majumdar