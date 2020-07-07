ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction (1st Test), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - July 8th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 tips for the first ENG vs WI Test, starting from 8th July.

England take on West Indies in the first Test at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

ENG vs WI Fantasy Cricket Tips

International cricket is finally back as England and West Indies take centre-stage in a three-match Test series, starting with the first game at the Rose Bowl.

This game marks the first game since the suspension of cricket in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite a lack of action during these troubled times, both teams have prepared well ahead of this marquee clash, with a couple of intra-squad matches having been played over the last two weeks.

The West Indies do not have the services of Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo, who opted against touring England. Nevertheless, West Indies have a very talented roster and are led by the top-ranked all-rounder in Tests, Jason Holder.

Although the English, who will be without Test captain Joe Root, are the overwhelming favourites, the Windies aren't ones to be taken lightly with the likes of Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach set to feature in a hostile bowling attack for the tourists.

With all eyes upon the two teams for the next five days, we are in for an exciting bout of Test cricket between two teams.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

England

Ben Stokes (c), Jos Buttler, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

West Indies

Jason Holder (c), Shane Dowrich, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Stuart Broad, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer and James Anderson.

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (c), Shane Dowrich (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph and Shannon Gabriel

Match Details

Match: England vs West Indies, 1st Test

Date: 8-12 July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

With this being the first match of the English summer, we can expect the pacers to have a significant say in this game. While the spinners have also found some turn over the years at the Rose Bowl, the surface might just have a little bit of extra zip in it to start things off.

Typical English weather conditions are also on the cards although there isn't any rain on the forecast, paving the way for an entertaining game of Test match cricket.

ENG vs WI 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Kraigg Brathwaite, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Jason Holder, Ben Stokes, Roston Chase, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Shannon Gabriel and Joe Denly

Captain: Ben Stokes, Vice-Captain: Jofra Archer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Jason Holder, Ben Stokes, Roston Chase, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach

Captain: Jason Holder, Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes