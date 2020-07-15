ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd Test), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - July 16th, 2020

After a nail-biting restart to international cricket, Test action moves to Manchester as England and West Indies square off in the second Test, starting 16th July 2020.

Despite the absence of Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer, West Indies clinched a stunning win in Southampton. Inspired by stunning performances from Jermaine Blackwood and Shannon Gabriel, the Windies boast of 1-nil advantage heading into this game.

The pressure is all on the hosts, who welcome back Joe Root for this Test match. Although his arrival should provide comfort, it opens up a whole new bunch of questions regarding personnel. Nevertheless, the Three Lions are the firm favourites given the experience and talent they possess in their ranks. With Stuart Broad likely to make a comeback, the Windies are in for a tough time.

As the West Indies look to seal an emphatic series win, England will be desperate to level the series going into the final Test. All in all, another intriguing Test awaits, with a lot at stake for both teams come Thursday.

Squads to choose from

England

Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

West Indies

Jason Holder (c), Shane Dowrich, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Stuart Broad, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer and James Anderson.

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder (c), Shane Dowrich (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph and Shannon Gabriel

Match Details

Match: England vs West Indies, 2nd Test

Date: 16-20 July 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford is expected to be a quick one with lots of help on offer for the pacers. With a tinge of green also likely to be displayed on the pitch, it should have decent bounce and carry.

On the other hand, the spinners should come into play later in the game with little turn on offer. The weather forecast is reasonably good for the majority of the five days, with showers expected on Saturday.

All in all, the pitch and the weather conditions are good enough for another exhibition of Test match cricket.

