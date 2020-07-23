ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd Test), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - July 24th, 2020

After two gruelling Test matches, England and West Indies take centre-stage again at Old Trafford as they face off in the third and final Test, starting 24th July.

While the West Indies clinched a historic win in Southampton, England returned the favour last week, courtesy an inspired performance from Ben Stokes.

A lot of questions are hanging over both sides regarding the team composition. While England have their task cut out figuring out their best possible bowling attack, the visitors might have to take a tough call over the inclusion of Shai Hope.

Although the forecast throughout the week isn't ideal, England will be hoping for a series-clinching victory with Jason Holder's men needing just a draw to retain the Wisden Trophy.

Thus, cricket fans can brace themselves for a titanic contest come the 24th of July.

Squads to choose from

England

Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and James Anderson.

West Indies

Jason Holder (c), Shane Dowrich, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

Predicted Playing XIs

England

R Burns, D Sibley, Z Crawley, J Root (c), B Stokes, O Pope. J Buttler (wk), J Archer, D Bess, S Broad and J Anderson

West Indies

K Brathwaite, J Campbell, S Hope, S Brooks, R Chase, J Blackwood, S Dowrich (wk), J Holder (c), R Reifer/ R Cornw, K Roach and A Joseph

Match Details

Match: England vs West Indies

Date: 24-28 July 2020, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

With this being the second Test at this very venue, the pitch could be a touch slower than what it was last week. The pacers picked up a lot of wickets with the new ball.

However, one can't completely rule out the likes of Ben Stokes and Alzarri Joseph preferring a slightly shorter length to ruffle batsmen up and throw a spanner in their works.

With the pitch likely to provide some turn as well, the batsmen will have to grind it out in the middle.

Both teams would be looking to bat first with batting being difficult on Days 4 and 5, despite the forecast for this Test not looking too promising.

ENG vs WI 3rd Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs WI 3rd Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Dowrich, K Brathwaite, R Burns, J Root, B Stokes, R Chase, J Holder, D Bess, A Joseph, K Roach and J Archer

Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Jofra Archer

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Dowrich, K Brathwaite, R Burns, J Root, Z Crawley, R Chase, J Holder, J Anderson, S Broad, K Roach and J Archer

Captain: Joe Root, Vice-Captain: Jason Holder