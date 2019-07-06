ENG-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 7th, 2019

Just as the league stage of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 comes to an end, the action now shifts to the Women's Ashes as England look to cut the gap down as the face Australia in the third and final ODI at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury.

The Australians have outplayed the English in all three departments with Delissa Kimmince picking a fifer in the second game in addition to Ellyse Perry's fifty. The likes of Katherine Brunt and Heather Knight need to step up to the fore if they are to stay in contention with the Aussies already boasting of a four-point lead over them.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

England Women

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

Australia Women

Meg Lanning (C), Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

Playing XI Updates

England Women

Sarah Taylor should return for this all-important clash as England look to clear the gap. Her return could mean Danielle Wyatt or Fran Wilson's exclusion while the rest of the side should remain the same with Tammy Beaumont standing out in the previous game with a century. The bowling unit looks well settled with Sophie Ecclestone in fine form although much is expected from Katherine Brunt, who has picked only two wickets in the series.

Possible XI: Beaumont, Jones(WK), Knight(C), Taylor/Wilson, Wyatt, Sciver, Brunt, Ecclestone, Marsh, Shrubsole and Cross.

Australia Women

As the Australians look to complete a clean sweep in the ODI format, they should remain unchanged with Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry standing out with the bat. The surprise package has been Delissa Kimmince, who picked a fifer to rattle the English towards the end and will be expected to continue her form alongside Megan Schutt. Perry and Gardner provide the balance in the side while Nicole Bolton's form could be a cause for concern.

Possible XI: Healy(WK), Bolton, Lanning(C), Perry, Haynes, Mooney, Gardner, Kimmince, Jonassen, Schutt and Wareham.

Match Details

England Women vs Australia Women, Women's Ashes, 3rd ODI

7th July 2019, 3:30 PM IST

St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

Pitch Report

A decent surface to bat on, St. Lawrence has generally aided the pacers and should be no different on Sunday with overcast conditions engulfing the ground.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Although Amy Ellen Jones is one of England's best batters, Alyssa Healy should be preferred ahead of the English wicket-keeper due to her taking up lesser credits. She already has a fifty to her name in the series and would love to continue her good form in the third game as well.

Batters: Inspite of their underwhelming performances, Heather Knight and Meg Lanning should be picked in what is a crucial game for both teams. Along with the English and Australian captains, Rachael Haynes or Dani Wyatt are also decent options to earn some points.

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry and Natalie Sciver are must-haves in the side with their bludgeoning reputation. Perry has put in series-defining performances in both games, making her a worth-while option. One of Katherine Brunt or Jess Jonassen should also suffice as the final all-round option.

Bowlers: Megan Schutt is one of the best new-ball bowlers in the world and should be picked in the fantasy team along with the likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole. The English duo have picked seven wickets between them and should continue their good form in a must-win game for the English Women.

Captain: Meg Lanning is the ideal candidate to have as captain for this match while the likes of Heather Knight and Ellyse Perry are also decent options for vice-captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Heather Knight, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Katherine Brunt, Natalie Sciver, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole. Captain: Meg Lanning, Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Tammy Beaumont, Meg Lanning, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross. Captain: Meg Lanning, Vice-Captain: Heather Knight