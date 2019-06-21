ENG-W vs WI-W, 2nd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - June 21st, 2019

Although the T20-I series between two of the most exciting teams in women's cricket, England And West Indies, got off to a false start, they have a chance to showcase their talents once again in the second T20 on Friday. England come into the game as the clear favourites with the returning Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver in their ranks although West Indies would welcome Stafanie Taylor from her injury she sustained in the final ODI.

Inspite of the white-wash in the ODI series, this encounter should be a lot more competitive with the likes of Hayley Matthews and Afy Fletcher almost transforming into world beaters in the shortest format. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

England Women:

Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Jenny Gunn, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Danielle Wyatt, Linsey Smith

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor, Kycia Knight, Shemaine Campbelle, Natasha McLean, Shakera Selman, Britney Cooper, Afy Fletcher, Kyshona Knight, Chinelle Henry, Stacy-Ann King, Shamilia Connell, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack.

Playing XI Updates:

England Women:

With the kind of form the English batters are in, they enter the game as the clear favourites on Friday. Danielle Wyatt will open the batting alongside Tammy Beaumont which does force the in-form Amy Ellen Jones to bat at number three. Nat Sciver and Heather Knight have also done well in recent games with both bat and ball while one of Lauren Winfield or Sarah Taylor should complete the batting unit. Katherine Brunt and Kate Cross will be crucial upfront with the new ball while Sophie Ecclestone's left arm spin in the middle overs could be pivotal.

Possible XI: Wyatt (WK), Beaumont, Jones, Sciver, Knight (C), Winfield, Brunt, Cross, Ecclestone, Shrubsole and Linsey Smith.

West Indies Women

Stafanie Taylor should be passed fit for this game as the Windies look to get their first win against the English on this tour. Considering the previous T20 series against Ireland, not many changes are expected with Hayley Matthews and Britney Cooper opening the batting for them. Stacy Ann-King has also developed into a wonderful allround option and could be pivotal alongside her captain Taylor while the bowling unit will have to step up against the might of England's batting unit.

Possible XI: Matthews, Cooper, King, Campbelle (WK), Nation, Taylor(C), McLean, Knight, Ramharack, Selman and Fletcher.

Match Details:

England Women vs West Indies Women, 2nd T20

21th June 2019, 11:30 PM IST

County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report:

The good news is the fact the rain should stay away for the entire game, which is expected to be a relatively high-scoring game. The overcast conditions should help the pacers upfront, whose spell should prove the difference in the context of the game.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Only one keeper is opted for this game in Amy Ellen Jones, who has simply been too good for the Windies in the recently concluded ODI series. With two man-of-the-match awards in three games, Jones will look to cement her place in the T20 squad with some runs at the top of the order in Northampton.

Batters: Danielle Wyatt is one of the best batters in women's cricket and should be picked without any hesitation alongside the likes of Tammy Beaumont and Stacy Ann-King. King's added bowling ability opens up another outlet to gain points, making her a great option for the fantasy team.

Allrounders: As many as three potentially world class allrounders are picked for this game in Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews and West Indian captain Stafanie Taylor. With a rain curtailed game mostly likely to occur, the big hitting abilities of the trio are almost certain to come into play while their bowling also makes them invaluable assets to any team.

Bowlers: Kate Cross and Katherine Brunt have been in decent form off late to warranty a spot in the fantasy team. The likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole are also great options while Afy Fletcher remains West Indies' best chance at picking wickets in the middle overs.

Captain: Danielle Wyatt and Hayley Matthews are the preferred options given their undeniable talents at the top of the order. Stafanie Taylor and Kate Cross are also good options to utilize as captain or vice-captain given their ability with the ball in hand.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Ellen Jones, Stacy Ann-King, Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Afy Fletcher, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone and Katherine Brunt. Captain: Danielle Wyatt, Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Ellen Jones, Stacy Ann King, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole. Captain: Hayley Matthews, Vice-Captain: Kate Cross